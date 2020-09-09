Friday, Sept. 11

Sept. 11 memorial service

Where: Town Park Point Lookout, 1300 Lido Blvd., Point Lookout

When: 7:30 a.m.

For more info: https://www.hempsteadny.gov

The drive-in ceremony will be by the Atlantic Ocean at the town's permanent 9/11 memorial park. There will be speeches, prayers and music.

Towers of Freedom 9/11 military monument ceremony

Where: John J. Burns Park, 4990 Merrick Rd., Massapequa

When: 8:30 a.m.

Ceremony honoring 9/11 victims will include a musical performance of "Amazing Grace." A bell will ring at 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. Rose petals will be dropped by helicopter during the closing ceremony.

9/11 Survivor Tree Planting Ceremony

Where: Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, 100 Center Dr., Riverhead, and on Facebook Live.

When: 10 a.m.

A Callery pear tree became known as the “Survivor Tree” after enduring the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center. Each year, the 9/11 Memorial gives seedlings from the tree to three communities so they can nurture them for future generations as a symbol of survival and the triumph over tragedy. The planting will be in front of the Sheriff's Office, and current and retired members who responded to the recovery effort after 9/11 will attend. Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr. and John Feal of the FealGood Foundation will speak.

9/11 memorial service

Where: Memorial Garden at Village Hall; 1 Columbus Drive, Lynbrook

When: 7:30 p.m.

Attendees are expected to wear masks and keep appropriate social distance.

Sept. 11 moonlight memorial service

Where: The Common Ground at Rotary Park, between Candee and Gillette avenues, south of Main Street, Sayville

When: 7 p.m.

For more info: thecommonground.com/9-11-memorial-service.html

Service with speakers, music and a candlelight labyrinth walk. Bring seating and umbrellas in case of rain.