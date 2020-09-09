TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island events will honor the lives lost on 9/11

Attendees touch the names of loved ones after

Attendees touch the names of loved ones after the 2017 ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in Eisenhower Park.

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Ceremonies will be held throughout this week as Long Islanders stop and pause to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

While some events were canceled or will be held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, some annual remembrances will continue to mark the somber 19th anniversary. Here is a sampling of the events.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Thursday, Sept. 10

Friday, Sept. 11

Saturday, Sept. 12

