TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
72° Good Evening
Long Island

Accident closes road in East Hampton

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com
Print

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that will close part of Springs Fireplace Road in East Hampton for several hours, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on Springs Fireplace Road near Cedar Ridge Drive, East Hampton Town police said.

The roadway is closed between Copeces Lane and Harbor Boulevard and could remain shut until at least 9:30 p.m., police said.

Information on potential injuries was not immediately available.

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Henry Farahani, of Huntington, a member of the Ton of bay cleanup debris includes iPad, pool
Vietnam veterans James Brown, left, 71, of Wyandanch, Nursing home seeing influx of Vietnam vets
Police at the scene of a crash on Police: LIer, Staten Island father and son killed in crash
In this geocolor image GOES-16 satellite image taken Tropical Storm Beryl speeding toward eastern Caribbean
Police said Brenten Biber, of Huntington Station, who Cops: Man who ran red light charged with DWI
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, left, seen on Feb. Hochul criticizes Ivanka Trump before Syracuse visit