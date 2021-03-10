A coalition of groups that provides addiction services on Long Island will receive about $5.7 million in federal funding, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The monies are part of a larger $50.7 million package through the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports for networks across the state to administer prevention, treatment and recovery programs. The funds come through the federal government’s State Opioid Response Grant.

Providers have said the need for addition and mental health services is especially important due to the challenges people are facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is vital that we ensure that all New Yorkers, in all regions of the state, have access to lifesaving addiction services," OASAS Commissioner Arlene Gonzalez-Sanchez said in a statement. "With this funding we are able to build on our work with our community-based provider network to strengthen these collaborations and reach more people in need."

The recipient, The Long Island Network, includes organizations in both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

"We are all working together under this grant and it is going to help tremendously," said Karen Boorshtein, president and CEO of the Family Service League, a nonprofit based in Huntington and a member of the network. "Each of the organizations will be able to increase services to people who are struggling with addiction — prevention, treatment and recovery — islandwide."

"This is really going to expand and enhance the work we have all been doing," she said.

CN Guidance and Counseling Services, a nonprofit based in Hicksville, which is also a member of the network, will be able to expand its hours and vital programs, said CEO Jeffrey Friedman.

"We have seen overdoses increase during the pandemic," Friedman said. "People are struggling to stay away from substances during this very stressful time. Our phones have been ringing off the hook from people reaching out for treatment."

The organization also uses a mobile recovery van as part of its outreach efforts.

"We’re out in high-needs communities where we know people are suffering and where they can really use the help," he said.