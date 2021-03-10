TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long Island

Groups to get $5.7M in federal funds to provide addiction services on Long Island

Several Long Island groups that provide addiction services

Several Long Island groups that provide addiction services will receive about $5.7 million in federal funding, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday. Credit: TNS/Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
Print

A coalition of groups that provides addiction services on Long Island will receive about $5.7 million in federal funding, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The monies are part of a larger $50.7 million package through the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports for networks across the state to administer prevention, treatment and recovery programs. The funds come through the federal government’s State Opioid Response Grant.

Providers have said the need for addition and mental health services is especially important due to the challenges people are facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is vital that we ensure that all New Yorkers, in all regions of the state, have access to lifesaving addiction services," OASAS Commissioner Arlene Gonzalez-Sanchez said in a statement. "With this funding we are able to build on our work with our community-based provider network to strengthen these collaborations and reach more people in need."

The recipient, The Long Island Network, includes organizations in both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

"We are all working together under this grant and it is going to help tremendously," said Karen Boorshtein, president and CEO of the Family Service League, a nonprofit based in Huntington and a member of the network. "Each of the organizations will be able to increase services to people who are struggling with addiction — prevention, treatment and recovery — islandwide."

"This is really going to expand and enhance the work we have all been doing," she said.

CN Guidance and Counseling Services, a nonprofit based in Hicksville, which is also a member of the network, will be able to expand its hours and vital programs, said CEO Jeffrey Friedman.

"We have seen overdoses increase during the pandemic," Friedman said. "People are struggling to stay away from substances during this very stressful time. Our phones have been ringing off the hook from people reaching out for treatment."

The organization also uses a mobile recovery van as part of its outreach efforts.

"We’re out in high-needs communities where we know people are suffering and where they can really use the help," he said.

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined Newsday as a staff writer in 2019. She previously worked at amNewYork, the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

Latest Long Island News

Lori Pape receives her vaccine for COVID-19 on They're 'asking for appointments': Pharmacists see more vaccine seekers
Firefighters were battling a large fire at a Crews battle commercial building fire in New Cassel
Long Island village voters will go to the Villages across LI to hold March 16 mayoral, trustee races
Restaurant workers and patrons share indoor space at Cuomo: NYC indoor dining capacity increasing to 50%
Joseph Norris at his arraignment in court in FF in fatal crash drove drunk for miles the wrong way, prosecutors say
East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc's decision Supervisor rejects application to incorporate Wainscott as village
Didn’t find what you were looking for?