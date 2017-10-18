Dozens of advocates of legal status for young immigrants known as Dreamers plan to march from Bay Shore to Massapequa Park on Thursday to call attention to the threat of deportation posed by the pending end of a program shielding them from immigration enforcement.

After the 12-mile mark, they will rally by early evening outside the office for Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), whose district is estimated to have the most Dreamers, or people who fall under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, on Long Island.

“We are asking him to co-sponsor and commit to passing a clean Dream Act, free of more draconian enforcement provisions and we are asking him to play more of a leadership role,” said Walter Barrientos, Long Island organizer with Make the Road New York, the advocacy nonprofit behind the march.

Nearly 800,000 immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children had been shielded from deportation under DACA, authorized administratively in 2012 under former President Barack Obama. President Donald Trump’s administration announced last month a “wind down” of DACA over the next two years or so.

The reversal has spurred calls for passage of the Dream Act, legislation granting “lawful permanent resident status on a conditional basis” to young immigrants in the country for at least four years who were under age 18 when they arrived.

The House bill has been co-sponsored by Long Island Reps. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) and Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), but not by Reps. King and Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley).

King backs alternative legislation — the Recognizing America’s Children Act, which would give a five-year conditional status to immigrants who were younger than 16 when they came.

“Some people don’t know how to take ‘yes’ for an answer,” King said of the protesters. “Basically, my position is I want DACA continued,” but he said any bill will “go through a negotiating process.” He also said he is concerned about a larger program creating “a loophole for others to take advantage of.”

Marcy Suarez, a Honduras native who crossed the border when she was 7, qualified for DACA. The Brentwood resident has been able to work, obtain a driver’s license and attend college, and she fears her accomplishments could be erased as the program closes. She’s going to the march.

“It’s a big threat to the life I’m living,” said Suarez, 22. “It’s kind of scary that for the past four or five years I have been working hard to build a life here and then, all of a sudden, to kind of have it ripped out of my hands.”