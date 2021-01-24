TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Dix Hills teen performs "Star Spangled Banner" at AFC championship football game

Brandon 'Taz Niederauer' performs at The Funky Biscuit

Brandon 'Taz Niederauer' performs at The Funky Biscuit on December 3, 2020 in Boca Raton, Florida. Credit: mpi04/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx/mpi04/MediaPunch

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Before the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City played football, Dix Hills’ Taz played his guitar.

Taz is teenage sensation Brandon Niederauer, 17, who performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Sunday’s American Football Conference championship game in Kansas City.

" SO grateful to" the Kansas City team, he posted on Facebook, "for inviting me back to perform the national anthem ahead of the NFL AFC Championship."

Brandon, whose appearance was feted on the Half Hollow Hills district school page, has starred on Broadway in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s musical "School of Rock."

He got the nickname "Taz" from a music teacher who said that Brandon’s fast guitar playing reminded him of the Tasmanian Devil from the Bugs Bunny Looney Tunes cartoons. He’s also appeared on TV, including on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Good Morning America," and "The View."

In a video interview in May with Newsday’s entertainment writer Rafer Guzmán, Brandon cited his dad’s record collection as a major influence -- 200 to 400 records, notably Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa, the Allman Brothers Band, Eric Clapton, plus jazz and more.

"The things that he was playing," Brandon said of his dad, "I learned to like and I love them still."

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

