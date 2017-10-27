Old or unused prescription medications can be turned in Saturday at numerous places on Long Island — free and no questions asked.
“One of the main ways that people are initially exposed to opioids is through leftover prescriptions belonging to their friends or their family,” New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said in a statement.
Many local pharmacies are taking part in the program, called National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, he said.
People can find a nearby location on websites — such as https://apps.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main — Schneiderman said.
