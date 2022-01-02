Nearly 700 flights were canceled or delayed Sunday morning at Kennedy, LaGuardia and Liberty airports, according to FlightAware.com, as the COVID-19 surge and bad weather continued to snarl holiday travel nationwide.

A combined 311 arrivals and departures at the three metropolitan area airports were canceled and another 368 delayed as of 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the flight-tracking website.

Across the United States, about 2,175 flights were canceled Sunday, as many holiday travelers tried to get home before work and school resumed Monday.

The flight disruptions continued an unfortunate pattern at play for travelers over the past week. More than 14,000 flights have been canceled since Dec. 24 as airlines say COVID-19 infections, many stemming from the omicron variant, have resulted in staffing shortages. Wintry weather exacerbated flight issues.

Sunday's cancellations, so far, were below the week's peak of 2,749 on Saturday, according to FlightAware.

Newark Liberty International Airport, which ranked third for most flight disruptions of all U.S. and international airports Sunday morning, had 126 cancellations and 166 delays.

At JFK, 100 flights were canceled and 125 delayed. LaGuardia saw 85 flights canceled and 77 delayed.

Islip’s MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma had none, according to FlightAware.

O’Hare Airport in Chicago, which had a major snowstorm this weekend, had the most cancellations: 517. In Denver, where a wildfire in a suburban area destroyed nearly 1,000 buildings, ranked second for flight disruptions.

SkyWest, which operates under American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, was the worst hit airline, with 469 cancellations Sunday, or about 19% of flights, according to FlightAware

Southwest, which has large operations in Chicago, had 410 cancellations, or about 11% of flights.

JetBlue, Delta, American Airlines and United saw more than 100 cancellations each.