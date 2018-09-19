A fourth person has been charged in last year's beating and strangulation of a Hempstead man over a PlayStation console he was accused of stealing, Suffolk authorities said Tuesday.

Sunetta Dennis, 42, of Bellport, was arrested Tuesday on a grand jury indictment warrant. She was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the March 27, 2017, death of Alan Moore, 23, whose body was found a few days later in a boarded-up Wyandanch house by a man who went in to get warm, Suffolk police said.

Police in July of last year arrested her husband Larry Dennis, his stepson Joshua Nickens and Nickens' girlfriend Dequanna Bates, all of Bellport, and charged the three with kidnapping and murder.

Homicide detectives did not release details on Sunetta Dennis' alleged role in the murder but said she was not at the Wyandanch house, where prosecutors said Moore begged for his life as he was beaten in the basement. His body was found April 1, police said.

Online court records show Larry Dennis was indicted Friday on kidnapping and murder charges and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Nickens and Bates were each indicted on two counts of second-degree murder and one of first-degree kidnapping shortly after their arrests.

Moore had at one point lived with Larry Dennis, and details on the PlayStation argument were not immediately available Tuesday night, but prosecutors last year said Nickens had been plotting an attack since he suspected the victim of taking the console.

Bates lured Moore from his home by promising to “hang out with him,” but Nickens forced Moore into a car at gunpoint and drove to the Wyandanch home, where Bates, Larry Dennis, and Nickens beat, pistol-whipped and strangled him, authorities have said.

Nickens tied Moore’s hands behind his back with shoelaces, then strangled him with a “string-type” object, while Bates used her cellphone to light the dark basement, the prosecutor had said at their arraignment last year.

The defendants then removed Moore’s clothes, prosecutors have said, and when they got home, they took off their clothes and burned them, along with Moore's, in a backyard smoker. Bloodstain samples found in Bates’ car matched Moore’s DNA, authorities said.

All three pleaded not guilty at their initial arraignment. When the younger couple were arraigned on indictment charges, Nickens' attorney said there was no evidence connecting his client to the murder while Bates' attorney said there were "critical facts" about the case that had not yet been fully investigated.