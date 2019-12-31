LI, NYC through Alan Raia's lens

Over a 47-year career as a photographer for Newsday, Alan Raia saw and photographed it all, from world leaders and other famous figures to crime scenes and moments of everyday life on Long Island and in New York City. “His true talent was an innate ability to deal with people from every walk of life and humbly capture perfect photos,” said his son Alex Raia. Alan Raia died on Sunday at 85. Here are some of Alan Raia's many remarkable photographs.