TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Evening
SEARCH
60° Good Evening
Long Island

Newsday photographer wins Front Page Award for photo of slain police officer's family

Lisa Tuozzolo and her sons, Austin, left, and

Lisa Tuozzolo and her sons, Austin, left, and Joseph, react as the officers that responded as backup the day her husband was killed in the line of duty are honored with the Medal of Honor at One Police Plaza in Manhattan on June 4. Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Newsday photographer Alejandra Villa Loarca has won a Front Page Award for her emotional photo of a mother embracing her sons during an NYPD ceremony.

Villa was recognized in the breaking-news category for her photo, dubbed “Medal Day.” Her picture captured the Tuozzolos of Huntington, who were grieving from the loss of family patriarch NYPD Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo.

In the June 4 photo of the award ceremony where her late husband's colleagues were recognized for responding to the scene the day he was fatally shot, Lisa Tuozzolo fights back tears as she embraces her two sons, Austin and Joseph, in each arm. In the photo, Lisa holds her right hand on her son's Austin's chest. Lisa's left arm is on Joseph's back while he  hugs his mother at her waist.

John Keating, Newsday’s assistant managing editor of photography, said Villa’s photo portrayed the humanity of police work.

“It is a tremendous honor for Alejandra to be recognized by The Newswomen’s Club of New York. Her picture shows the Tuozzolo family’s courage and strength as they cope with the devastation of losing a beloved husband and father,” he said.

This is the third consecutive year Villa has been recognized with the prestigious award.

In 2018, Villa won in the feature category for her image, “Songs of Praise.” Her photo captured a gospel group during a church service honoring the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Villa also won in 2017 in the breaking-news category for her photo of parents mourning at their son’s funeral.

The nonprofit The Newswomen's Club of New York sponsors the award ceremony honoring journalistic excellence by newswomen in print, broadcasting, wire services photography and online.

The 82nd annual awards will be presented Nov. 7 at a black-tie gala at the Down Town Association in Manhattan. In a statement, officials said, this year’s awards theme was “Speaking Truth to Power” and focused on reporting involving disenfranchised groups. Some of the work documented by winning recipients included segregation in New York City public schools, Native American women who face high rates of sexual violence and domestic abuse, and black Americans who fought to make the country’s founding ideals a reality, officials said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

D-Day veteran Frank Agoglia is welcomed at his World War II vet's house renovated to make it accessible
Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, left, and Hempstead Receiver Hempstead's Gillen raises more than challenger in supervisor race
DMX performs during the Masters of Ceremony concert Rapper DMX enters rehab after canceling NYC show
The cast of TLC's "Unpolished": Jennifer Martone, from LI salon to be focus of new TLC reality series
A statue honoring Mother Cabrini, the first naturalized State to fund Mother Cabrini statue, Gov. Cuomo says
Paradegoers and participants celebrated Italian-American culture and heritage Thousands turn out for NYC Columbus Day Parade
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search