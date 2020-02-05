Four Suffolk County men, including an 89-year-old, were charged Wednesday in a multistate, illegal gun trafficking ring that sold dozens of firearms, assault weapons and high-capacity-ammunition-feeding devices to undercover law enforcement agents, according to state Attorney General Letitia James.

The weapons, which were brought to New York through South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, were sold out of homes in Brentwood, Deer Park, West Babylon and Islandia, often in the middle of the day, according to a 125-count indictment, unsealed in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead.

"This takedown is our latest effort to combat the sale of illegal guns in order to crack down on those who traffic firearms through the Iron Pipeline, or from other states with less robust gun laws," James said Wednesday at a news conference in Hauppauge.

Prosecutors said Scotbert Green, 63, of Brentwood, acted as a broker, procuring guns and ammunition on nine occasions for the undercover officers from James McNulty, 33, of Deer Park, and Carl Singer, 89, of Islandia, between January and June 2019.

McNulty, meanwhile, obtained firearms from his supplier, Harold Lamm, 36, of Deer Park, selling the weapons to undercover officers on five occasions between April and October 2019, prosecutors said.

The four men were each charged with second-degree criminal sale of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree conspiracy. Green, McNulty, and Lamm are also charged with first-degree criminal sale of a firearm.

If convicted of the top counts, Green, McNulty and Lamm face a maximum of 25 years in prison, and Singer faces up to 15 years in prison.

A separate 28-count indictment charged McNulty with second-degree criminal sale of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and other charges. He would face an additional 15 years behind bars if convicted on this indictment.

It was not immediately clear if the four suspects had obtained attorneys.