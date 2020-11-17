Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing packages, cops say

An Amazon delivery driver from Deer Park was arrested and charged with grand larceny after police said he stole merchandise worth $5,600 while on the job.

Edward Seyfert, 48, was arrested last Friday and charged with third-degree grand larceny, and third-degree coercion, for threatening "bodily harm" to a 28-year-old male coworker if he told authorities about the thefts, Nassau police said in a statement Monday.

Detectives began an investigation for thefts that occurred Nov. 11 from the Amazon warehouse at 80 Grumman Rd. in Bethpage, police said.

The investigation determined the stolen merchandise was loaded onto a delivery truck and then rerouted to another location. Seyfert "brought the stolen items to his home in Deer Park," police said.

The stolen merchandise that was recovered included a television and a chair, cops said.

According to court records and police, Seyfert was arraigned in Mineola on Sunday. An order of protection was filed against him and he was released on his own recognizance, records said. His next court appearance is Friday, court records show.