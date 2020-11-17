TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
Long Island

Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing packages, cops say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

An Amazon delivery driver from Deer Park was arrested and charged with grand larceny after police said he stole merchandise worth $5,600 while on the job.

Edward Seyfert, 48, was arrested last Friday and charged with third-degree grand larceny, and third-degree coercion, for threatening "bodily harm" to a 28-year-old male coworker if he told authorities about the thefts, Nassau police said in a statement Monday.

Detectives began an investigation for thefts that occurred Nov. 11 from the Amazon warehouse at 80 Grumman Rd. in Bethpage, police said.

The investigation determined the stolen merchandise was loaded onto a delivery truck and then rerouted to another location. Seyfert "brought the stolen items to his home in Deer Park," police said.

The stolen merchandise that was recovered included a television and a chair, cops said.

According to court records and police, Seyfert was arraigned in Mineola on Sunday. An order of protection was filed against him and he was released on his own recognizance, records said. His next court appearance is Friday, court records show.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau University Medical Center is pictured in East NuHealth trustees defend executives' large salaries
A view of Chinese flag flying at the Panel reserves decision on granting bail to NYPD cop accused of being Chinese agent
Six employees of the Friendly's on Old Country As COVID-19 cases climb in NY, cluster linked to Riverhead restaurant
A flu vaccine shown at a moblie health Flu cases tracking lower despite fear of virus double whammy
Rep. Tom Suozzi, seen in New Cassel in Suozzi declares win in 3rd Congressional District
The Oceanside Sanitation Department will be audited by County to audit Oceanside Sanitation District finances
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search