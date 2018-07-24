Forbes has deleted from its website an opinion piece by a Long Island University professor advocating that public libraries should be closed and replaced by Amazon bookstores.

The piece by LIU Post economics professor Panos Mourdoukoutas drew widespread condemnation from people who view libraries as a beloved and important community resource that serves everyone from children learning to read to seniors gathering with friends in a quiet place.

Long Islanders joined in the chorus of condemnation.

"Dumb idea," said Peter Barbato, 57, of Farmingdale, standing outside the Farmingdale Public Library on Monday. He returned two books and took out four. "I like the library."

The opinion piece was published on the site Saturday morning; by Monday, following widespread criticism, the URL was removed.

"Forbes advocates spirited dialogue on a range of topics, including those that often take a contrarian view," said a statement by Forbes. "Libraries play an important role in our society. This article was outside of this contributor’s specific area of expertise, and has since been removed."

In the piece, Mourdoukoutas says that libraries have become outdated since people can sit and read in coffee shops, obtain books electronically, rent movies through video streaming and hold public meetings at schools. Moreover, the tax money that people would save could go toward using the Amazon bookstores, he said.

"Amazon should open their own bookstores in all local communities," wrote Mourdoukoutas, who contributes to Forbes. "They can replace local libraries and save taxpayers lots of money, while enhancing the value of their stock."

In a tweet on Sunday, Mourdoukoutas said "libraries aren't free" and he noted his library tax bill is $495 a year.

Mourdoukoutas did not respond to several emails and voice messages seeking comment.

The proposal created a spirited backlash at the Farmingdale library.

"No, no, no. That can't happen," said Christa Lucarelli, the library assistant director. "Not everybody wants to buy a book on Amazon."

Natalie Korsavidis, who works on the reference desk, said that many people with low incomes depend on the library's free services. They would be hard hit if libraries shut down, she said.

She sent five responses to Mourdoukoutas' posting of his piece on Twitter, listing the many services offered by the library: early literacy classes, career counseling, exercise classes, free audio and e-books along with DVDs, CDs, video games and magazines.

Across the library, people made use of an array of services. Seniors browsed the tall rows of books. Teens used the computers. An agency arrived with a group of developmentally disabled people.

Karyn Tanacan, 42, of Farmingdale, said she has brought her son to the library since he was 4 months old, and that together they read over 1,000 books before he even started kindergarten.

Canden is 7 now and they still frequent the library, coming for the summer reading club, story time and shows.

"This was his first school," Tanacan said as she sat with her son at a table in the children's area. "He's made friends here."

She added, "Amazon is taking over the world, but they shouldn't take over our libraries."