An Amber Alert notification was issued to Nassau County residents Wednesday morning at about 5:40 a.m, State Police said.

However, a spokesman for the New York State Police, which typically sends out such alerts, said there are currently no active Amber Alerts. The state website for the system also showed no active alerts.

State Police Sgt. Steven Anslow confirmed the notification was issued only to Nassau residents but said it did not come from his agency.

Anslow said the State Police is investigating how the notification was sent out. The Nassau County Police Department said it did not send the notification.

The notification, sent out to phones and other devices using the emergency alert system, said "AMBER Alert check your local media." Amber Alerts are a program for sending out urgent information about endangered missing children.

Nassau County police issued a news release overnight about a missing 11-year-old girl from Hempstead, but said it did not ask for an Amber Alert to be issued about her disappearance. The girl was reported missing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release sent at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Hempstead police said they have no further information on the missing girl and that they did not issue the Amber Alert or have the capability to do so.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dozens of Nassau County residents complained on social media about being startled by the loud notification in the early morning. More than 60 people posted on Twitter about the alert, many expressing their frustration at being woken up earlier than usual and for not finding further information on local media.

Media outlets at the time had little to report because there was no active Amber Alert.

With Sabrina Escobar