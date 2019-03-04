American Water Customers facing rate increases

New York American Water customers in Nassau County face rate increases of up to 7.95 percent next month, a year after the company endured a torrent of high-bill complaints and state and federal investigations.

On April 1, customers who use up to 8,000 gallons of water will see bills increase between $1.32 and $4.47, the company said in a statement that accompanies a series of new initiatives aimed at helping users reduce water consumption.

The increase is tied to a state-approved conservation rate that rises with customer usage. Those who use more than 8,000 gallons will see progressively higher bills.

For residents in the Lynbrook service area, for example, rates will increase 7.95 percent. In Merrick, they will rise 7.52 percent and in the North Shore district around Sea Cliff, 1.82 percent, acccording to a public notice published in Newsday.

Sea Cliff customers at the North Shore Concerned Citizens activist group, which has been working to break away from American Water, are perhaps a week away from issuing a request for proposals for a feasibility study through the Sea Cliff Village task force to study options, said Joe Lopes, a member of the group. The group opposes the latest rate increase, which is part of a four-year plan that increases rates each year.

New York American Water in 2018 faced thousands of angry customers and state and a federal regulators after acknowledging irregularities in its 2017 rate case, and the implementation of the conservation rate led to bills increasing exponentially last spring.

The company, under state pressure, including intervention by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, suspended the higher rate for 2018 for some service areas as it prepared a series of measures aimed at alerting customers to increases and helping them reduce usage.