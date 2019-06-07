The suspected gang member shot in the head earlier this week in Amityville was identified Friday as a Bay Shore man whose shooter remains at large.

Kevin Cannon, 30, remains in critical condition after Tuesday's shooting, Suffolk County police said. No arrests have been made, police said.

Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, commander of the Suffolk police Homicide Squad, said Tuesday the shooting may be gang- or drug-related and the assailant and the victim may have known each other. He declined to identify the gang the victim is associated with, saying his affiliations have changed over time, but it is not MS-13.

The violence began south of the scene of the shooting about 1:45 p.m. when a bullet struck a window of a nearby CPR Cell Phone Repair shop on Merrick Road in Amityville, police said.

"There was no eyewitness to the shooting," Beyrer said. "However, people heard the shots. People inside the store called 911."

Seconds later, a witness saw vehicles racing north of the cellphone store and heard additional gunshots, police said.

"He then sees a male running south of that location," Beyrer said of the witness. "He holds onto that male and calls 911."

Multiple shots were fired and the victim was found on Oldfield Avenue near Orchard Street, police said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Amityville and Massapequa schools near the shooting site were put on lockdown for part of Tuesday afternoon while police searched the neighborhood for the shooter, who fled in a vehicle.