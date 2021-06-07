Amityville woman who died at 44 gets send off to remember

Family and friends paid their respects as they followed the horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of Ana Brice of Amityville on Saturday. Her husband, Todd Brice, honored her memory as he spoke to the mourners.

Friends and family places flowers the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of Ana Brice, of Amityville, during the funderal procession at her home, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Parents of Ana Brice, Anita and Andres Aguilera, and son Owen, Brice, 101, during the funderal at her home, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Friends and family place flowers the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of Ana Brice, of Amityville, during the funderal procession at her home, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

A crowd walks behind the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of Ana Brice, of Amityville, during the funderal procession to her home, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Todd Brice, alongside his two sons Quinn, 12, left, and Owen, 10, and his father-in-law Andres Aguilera, of Bellmore, walk behind the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of Ana Brice, of Amityville, during the funderal procession to her home, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

A crowd walks behind the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of Ana Brice, of Amityville, during the funderal procession to her home, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Todd Brice, alongside his two sons Quinn, 12, and Owen, 10, and his father-in-law Andres Aguilera, of Bellmore, walk behind the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of Ana Brice, of Amityville, during the funderal procession to her home, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Friends and family places flowers the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of Ana Brice, of Amityville, during the funderal procession at her home, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

A crowd stands near the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of Ana Brice, of Amityville, at the Powell Funeral Home during the funderal, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Todd Brice, alongside his two sons Quinn, 12, and Owen, 10, and his father-in-law Andres Aguilera, of Bellmore, walk behind the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of Ana Brice, of Amityville, during the funderal procession to her home, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Todd Brice, alongside his two sons Quinn, 12, right, and Owen, 10, left, and his father-in-law Andres Aguilera, of Bellmore, walk behind the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of Ana Brice, of Amityville, during the funderal procession to her home, Saturday, June 5, 2021.