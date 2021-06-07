TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
Long Island

Amityville woman who died at 44 gets send off to remember

Family and friends paid their respects as they followed the horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of Ana Brice of Amityville on Saturday. Her husband, Todd Brice, honored her memory as he spoke to the mourners. 

Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Todd Brice, alongside his two sons Quinn, 12, left, and Owen, 10, and his father-in-law Andres Aguilera, of Bellmore, walk behind the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of Ana Brice, of Amityville, during the funderal procession to her home, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Todd Brice, alongside his two sons Quinn, 12, and Owen, 10, and his father-in-law Andres Aguilera, of Bellmore, walk behind the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of Ana Brice, of Amityville, during the funderal procession to her home, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Todd Brice, alongside his two sons Quinn, 12, and Owen, 10, and his father-in-law Andres Aguilera, of Bellmore, walk behind the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of Ana Brice, of Amityville, during the funderal procession to her home, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

This photo of Ana Brice was handed out
Credit: Brice family

This photo of Ana Brice was handed out to mourners at her funeral procession in Amityville on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

