TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long Island

Hicksville woman stuck nearly 24 hours on storm-delayed train in Virginia

In this image taken from video provided by

In this image taken from video provided by WSET-TV, ABC 13, the Amtrak Crescent train is shown traveling from New Orleans to New York on Tuesday. It was one of several trains stranded in Virginia. including the Silver Star going from Miami to New York.  Credit: AP/Madison Doner

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

A Hicksville woman expecting to be at work on Tuesday after a trip to Miami for the holidays found herself stranded for hours on an Amtrak train in Virginia following the fierce winter storm that hit the mid-Atlantic.

Claire Czeczil, 64, said the Silver Star — which she was still on Tuesday evening — was supposed to arrive at New York Penn Station on Monday night after leaving Florida Sunday.

"I do it all the time and I never have a problem," Czeczil said of her trip in a sleeper cabin seat. She spoke by phone as she rode near Fredericksburg after the nearly 24-hour delay caused by snow, ice and downed trees on the tracks. "And of course, this one was unbelievable from the weather. The weather was horrible here, which we didn’t know about and we got stuck."

The National Weather Service reported a winter storm on Monday left nearly 10 inches of snow in parts of Virginia, Washington D.C., Maryland and New Jersey, paralyzing roadways and mass transit for the entire region.

Czeczil said she woke up in Richmond around 4 a.m. Tuesday and remained there for hours as the storm raged.

"It’s a little lonely," she said of her ride back to New York. "I want to be home and I want to do my own thing."

Czeczil, a secretary at Long Island University, prefers taking the train when she travels to Florida to see her only sibling. Czeczil said she usually travels to see her sister twice a year for two weeks but decided to stay for just a week this time due to work.

"I’m afraid of flying," she said, laughing. "I don’t love it because I want to get where I am, but I don’t fly, so I have no other choice."

Czeczil said Amtrak staff has provided meals to passengers and her cabin has remained warm. She’s already told her employer about her delay.

Unsettled weather may continue in the mid-Atlantic come Wednesday, as the weather service reports light freezing rain for the Northeast. But by that time, Czeczil will hopefully be home in Hicksville.

"My neighbor is holding all my mail," she said. "I don’t want to get home too much later than what I am. I have to work tomorrow."

As for her next trip, Czeczil said, despite her recent adventure, she will keep riding the rails.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

A sign posted at an New York American
Liberty completes purchase of NY American Water
James Murray, principal of Plainview-Old Bethpage John F.
Some LI districts see high student absence rate amid COVID-19 surge
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. sent
Manhattan DA's memo on crime priorities sparks criticism
Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday signed an executive
Weighed down by fines? NYC's new mayor says he has a plan for that
The teacher, who allegedly gave the shot at
LI teacher reassigned after allegedly giving teen 'unauthorized' COVID shot at home
Supervisor Don Clavin with his hand on a
Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin, board members sworn in
Didn’t find what you were looking for?