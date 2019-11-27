Cops: Mineola man arrested in animal cruelty case after cats' bodies found
Several kittens and cats were beaten, bound with duct tape, stuck in cardboard boxes and placed in bedsheets, then thrown down the trash chute of a Mineola apartment building, Nassau police said Wednesday, announcing the arrest of a 37-year-old man.
The bodies of the animals, which were determined to have suffered "blunt force trauma," were found by a building employee and another resident outside the chute, police said in a statement.
Justin J. Visconti, a resident of the building, which is located at 100 Lincoln Ave., was arrested Tuesday, police said. He was charged with violating the state Agriculture & Markets Law — Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, a felony.
A conviction of this felony can be punished by a sentence as long as 2 years in prison.
His arraignment is set for Wednesday in First District Court, Hempstead.
