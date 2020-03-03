Evelyn Rodriguez didn’t appear to be in front of the Nissan Rogue, from his view in the passenger seat, when the driver now criminally charged in the anti-gang activist’s death drove forward and ran her over during a 2018 confrontation in Brentwood, a witness testified Tuesday.

Mace Scanlon said it happened so fast it felt “like a flash” as his then-fiance Ann Marie Drago took her foot off the Nissan’s brake and drove as if leaving a stop sign.



“I no longer saw Evelyn in the front windshield of the truck. And Ann Marie took her … foot off the brake and drove,” Scanlon testified in a Central Islip courtroom about the Sept. 14, 2018, encounter on Ray Court.

The witness also told prosecutor Maggie Bopp that before Drago drove forward he “was becoming fearful” of Rodriguez and her partner, Freddy Cuevas, who were “outside the car yelling and banging.”

Drago, 59, of Patchogue, faces up to 1 and 1/3 to 4 years in prison if Suffolk jurors find her guilty of criminally negligent homicide — the top charge against her.

Prosecutors says the parents approached the Nissan and demanded the return of items Drago allegedly stole from a memorial to their slain 16-year-old daughter, Kayla Cuevas, that Rodriguez had set up on the street ahead of a planned 6 p.m. vigil.

Prosecutors say Drago dismantled the memorial because potential buyers of her mother's property — where Kayla’s body was found exactly two years earlier — were due to visit and she didn't want to scare them off.

Kayla and her friend Nisa Mickens, 15, died at the hands of MS-13 members who are awaiting trial, according to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Drago wasn’t confronted with any physical threat or weapons before the crash and had criminal intent when she ran over Rodriguez.

But Drago’s attorney, Stephen Kunken, contends the crash was a tragic accident.

He says his client, a nurse who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder related to a 2008 patient attack, was fleeing from a threat while “scared to death" when she ran over Rodriguez.

During a cross-exam Tuesday, Scanlon told jurors that he’d seen Drago struggle with PTSD previously, including when in a crowd at Jones Beach to watch fireworks in the past couple of years.

He also said in the past he had triggered her symptoms, making her “nervous” and “afraid” if he made a sudden movement in her direction.

Scanlon repeated during his cross-examination that he didn’t see Rodriguez in front of the Nissan when Drago drove forward — as Cuevas yelled at the back of the sport utility vehicle.

“She didn’t move quickly,” the witness said. “She took her foot off the brake and the car started to go.”