911 call played at Ann Marie Drago's trial

Transcripts of the 911 call News12 Long Island reporter Eileen Lehpamer made to Suffolk Police after driver Marie Ann Drago ran over anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez on September 14, 2018. The call was played at Drago's criminally negligent homicide trial in Central Islip on Thursday.

Warning: This transcript contains graphic content that may be upsetting to some users.

Voice 1: Suffolk Police XXXXXXXXXXXXXX bureau, what is your emergency?

Lephamer: Evelyn Rodriguez was just run over!

V1: Do you need an ambulance?

Inaudible shouting

V1: Stay on the phone, stay on the phone.

V1: Ma'am, can you tell me where you are?

EL: Yeah, I’m sorry, I’m, I’m on. I'm on XXX

V1: XX what?

EL: XX Ray Court.

V1: Ray Court?

I’m on XX Ray Court in Brentwood.

V2: OK, you said it was number XX Ray, right off Daly Street?

EL: Ray Court.

V2: What is your name?

EL: My name is Eileen Lephamer, I’m a reporter for News 12. I just saw someone run over the victim, the mother …

V2: OK, what happened Eileen?

EL: I'm sorry.

V2: What happened?

EL: The ambulance is on the way.

V2: Eileen, you need to tell me what happened.

EL: I'm sorry. I'm sorry. Evelyn got run over.

V2: OK, how old is Evelyn?

EL: Indecipherable … I’m sorry, I don’t know. The license plate on the person that ran her over is -----.

V2: OK. The person who got hit by the car, how old is she?

EL: How old is Evelyn, the ambulance is asking? How mold is she? 50.

V2: OK, is she conscious and alert, Eileen?

EL: No, no she's not.

V2: She’s unresponsive? She is breathing?

EL: Yes, she’s breathing, she’s breathing.

V2: She’s not trapped under the vehicle.

EL: No, she’s not trapped under the vehicle.

V2: OK, I have help on the way over for you. Was this like a hit-and-run accident?

EL: No, they stayed at the scene, they stayed at the scene.

V2: OK. Help will be right over for you. Does it appear that she’s bleeding or anything like that?

EL: Yes, she’s bleeding from the head. She has a pulse. So please hurry. We're out.

V2: OK, help is on the way over for you. OK?

EL: OK

V2: . I'm helping you over the phone while you're waiting to be able to get there.

EL: (Speaking to others) Yes, the ambulance is on the way.

Voice: Oh my God, Eileen …

EL: Okay, what can I do to help?

V2: Right now, we just got to keep a close eye on her and monitor her. We're not going to try to give her anything to eat or drink.

E: OK.

Voice: Ohhhh, Oh God …

V1: Is that the person who was hit? No? Okay, you work for News 12 Eileen?

EL: Yeah.

V1: Okay the person that was hit is that a News 12 person also?

EL: No.

V1: OK.

V1: Who is that, who is that that is yelling?

EL: That is her husband, that is her husband.

V1: That’s her husband, OK

V2: There's only one person injured correct?

EL: Yes, one person injured

Male voice yelling in background

EL: Freddy, Freddy, don’t do anything more.

V2: OK, and the person that did hit this … their car is still there?

EL: Yes, they’re at the scene, the license plate is XX… I’m sorry, I can’t read it from here.

V2: That’s fine, I got it from you before.

V1: OK, he said and you said it was ------------------

EL: Well, yes, I know.

V1 voice, speaking to others: OK, could we call a secondary ambulance for her?

V2: Okay, right now, as long as she’s conscious. You think she’s awake, correct? OK, is she bleeding from somewhere?

EL: She's bleeding, she’s bleeding from the head.

V2: OK, so if anybody has a clean dry towel, we can apply direct pressure to the area where she bleeding from.

EL: (to others) Clean dry towel, get a clean dry towel …

V2: OK, you’re doing a really good job so far. Just take the clean dry towel and apply direct pressure to her head.

where she's bleeding from.

Male voice moaning in background

EL: Anthony! Anthony, do we have a towel in the car?

EL: Oh my God

V2: OK, how you guys doing there, Eileen?

EL: Uh, we’re waiting for somebody to give us a towel.

V2: OK. Is she laying down on her back or on her side, what kind of position is she in?

EL: Where can we apply the pressure, it’s on the back of her head.

V2: OK. So you’re gonna take the towel and apply it to the back of her head where she’s bleeding from or where you think she might be bleeding from.

EL: OK

Male voice shouting in background.

V2: OK, reassure him that help is on the way, that the police are on their way.

EL: OK, put it on the back of her head.

V2: Wherever you think she might be bleeding from.

EL: Wherever she’s bleeding from, they’re telling me to put.

Male voice yelling

EL: OK, OK. … apply pressure to the back of the head. OK, OK, OK.

V1: And who is it, who is it that hit her?

EL: The people who live at … whatever the house is next to XX

V1: Next to number XX?

EL: What is the address of this house? What is the address of this house?

Crosstalk in background about house numbers

EL: There was an argument. There was an argument over the removal of her daughter's for the vigil … for the vigil scheduled for here tonight. Okay? And she came and they had..

Male voice moaning in background.

V1: But they are still there, correct?

EL: Yes.

V1: OK, Eileen. Eileen, just make sure you let the officers know. Talk to them. Tell them what happened, OK?

EL: Yeah … everything’s secure now.

V1: All right. Very good.

EL: OK

V1: OK. All right. Thank you ma'am. 876 rescue. Thank you. Bye-bye.