A resident of the Brentwood street where anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez was run over testified Friday that she saw the driver _ who’s facing a homicide charge _ putting a large flower wreath into her vehicle before the fatal crash.

Prosecutors say Ann Marie Drago is criminally responsible for Rodriguez’s death on Sept. 14, 2018, after she drove over Rodriguez during a confrontation she sparked by dismantling a memorial to the victim’s 16-year-old daughter Kayla Cuevas.

Cuevas’ body had been found on Ray Court exactly two years earlier and Rodriguez had set up a memorial for a vigil planned for 6 p.m. that night that included the wreath, a photo, candles and balloons.

But prosecutors say Drago, 59, of Patchogue, trashed the memorial that was in front of her mother’s house — for sale two years after Kayla’s body was found in the yard — because she didn’t want to scare off potential buyers.

Ray Court resident Asela Leal testified Friday she told Drago when she saw her with the flowers that afternoon that “it’s not the moment” to do such a thing. She said she saw the woman put the flowers in her white sport utility vehicle.

Leal said she didn’t mention to Drago that it was the second anniversary of the discovery of the teen’s body during their brief exchange.

But the witness also told prosecutor Maggi Bopp that Drago told her she was “desperate” and also scared somebody would kill her.

During a cross-examination by Drago’s attorney, Stephen Kunken, the witness added that Drago also indicated she was very tired of the situation on the block.

“I said ‘I know.’ I said ‘Finish this and go.’” Leal recalled.

Her testimony followed accounts from her landlords, Edward and Olga Cadena. They told jurors how residents of Ray Court felt stressed out and made repeated calls to 911 after the bodies of Kayla and her friend, Nisa Mickens, 15, were found on the block in 2016.

Strangers were often on the block, leaving memorial items but also alcohol bottles and sometimes playing loud music or smoking marijuana, they said.

Olga Cadena testified that hours before the crash that killed Rodriguez, she called the real estate agent who had listed the home of Drago’s mother for sale. She said she did so to tell her that it was not a good day to bring prospective buyers by the cul-de-sac because it was an anniversary date related to the teenagers’ slayings.

Federal prosecutors say Kayla and Nisa died at the hands of MS-13 gang members who are awaiting trial. The teenagers’ killings launched Rodriguez’s activism against gang violence, which led her to testify at a congressional hearing and also to meet with President Donald Trump — who referenced Kayla and Nisa in his 2018 State of the Union address.

On Friday afternoon, jurors in Drago’s criminally negligent homicide trial are expected to view footage that a News 12 Long Island team captured of the fatal confrontation on Ray Court.

Prosecutors say Drago cut the wheel in Rodriguez’s direction and “hit the gas” after Rodriguez and Freddy Cuevas, Rodriguez’s partner and Kayla’s father, confronted her as she sat in her Nissan Rogue shortly after 4 p.m. that day.

They wanted memorial items back — some of which were in the Nissan, according to authorities.

They contend one of Rodriguez’s feet got caught under a tire after she stepped forward at the same time Drago accelerated.

Then the sport utility vehicle crushed Rodriguez’s body as Drago kept driving, prosecutors say.

But the defense claims the crash was a "tragic accident.”

Kunken said Drago had been “scared to death."

He said Rodriguez and Cuevas threatened her and cursed at her — with Cuevas ordering Drago out of the vehicle and calling her "an (expletive) animal."

“She has two choices to try to protect herself from this onslaught and from what she perceived as a very real threat of physical injury: fight or flight,” the Commack lawyer told jurors in his opening statement.

He also said Drago, a registered nurse, had long suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, panic disorder and major depressive disorder linked to a psychiatric patient’s 2008 attack on her.

Drago didn’t see Rodriguez in front of the Nissan because the woman had moved off to the front left, according to the defense attorney.

He said Drago eased her Nissan forward, turning the steering wheel slightly left to angle around Rodriguez's parked minivan, as she tried to get away from Cuevas who had moved to the Nissan's rear.

Drago, he said, believed Cuevas was trying to get inside her vehicle.

“She starts to move the car forward to get away from this threat and this tragic accident takes place,” Kunken said.

Drago faces up to 1 and 1/3 to 4 years in prison if jurors find her guilty of the top count against her. She also faces misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and petit larceny related to the memorial.