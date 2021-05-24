New York State Police will increase patrols at synagogues, schools and Jewish community facilities on Long Island and in other downstate counties after anti-Semitic attacks statewide and across the country.

The stepped-up patrols will be focused on protecting the facilities — particularly on the Sabbath — in Nassau, Suffolk, New York City, Orange, Rockland and Westchester counties, officials said. State police will also reach out to Jewish community leaders to address security concerns, officials said.

"Anti-Semitic violence and intimidation is antithetical to the promise and purpose of New York State, and we will not tolerate it in any form," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement Monday.

A wave of anti-Semitic attacks have hit the metropolitan area and the country over the past two weeks, caused, in part, by the recent violence between Israel and Hamas. The Manhattan-based Anti-Defamation League said that in the week after the fighting erupted, it received 193 reports of possible anti-Semitic violence, up from 131 the week before.

"As the violence between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, we are witnessing a dangerous and drastic surge in anti-Jewish hate right here at home," said ADL chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt.

On Thursday, a Nassau County man wearing a yarmulke was beaten and pepper-sprayed in Times Square by several men, the NYPD said. Joey Borgen, 29, of Lawrence, told Newsday he was alone and en route to a pro-Israel event when he realized he was being chased while walking from the subway.

"They just started wailing on me, punching me, kicking me, assaulting me," Borgen said, adding that his attackers were cursing Israel, calling him anti-Semitic names and hailing Hamas.