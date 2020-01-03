LI's five Congressional reps respond to 'vile' anti-Semitic attacks

Long Island's entire congressional delegation joined together Friday to denounce a recent wave of "vile" anti-Semitic incidents across the region, including a violent attack at a rabbi's home during a Hanukkah celebration in Rockland County.

The five Congressional representatives, including three Democrats and two Republicans, were joined in Cedarhurst — which has a large Jewish population — by state and county officials who pledged unity and decisive action to combat anti-Semitism.

"These vile, targeted attacks on our Jewish community must be met with swift, strong and widespread condemnation," said Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City), who convened the news conference. "And that is why we must all stand up together and state unequivocally that anti-Semitism has no place here on Long Island, in New York or anywhere else in this country."

The news conference comes less than a week after five people were injured when a knife-wielding man stormed into the home of a rabbi in an Orthodox Jewish community in the town of Monsey. Grafton E. Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake, is facing five counts of attempted murder as well as federal hate crime charges.

Last month, two gunmen opened fire inside a kosher market in Jersey City and killed three bystanders. The gunmen, who were fatally killed by police, had earlier shot and killed a veteran Jersey City police detective at a cemetery about a mile from the market, authorities said.

And hate crimes are on the rise in Nassau County and in New York City, driven predominantly by anti-Semitic incidents, according to NYPD and county police.

"Anti-Semitism is not just an attack on Jews," said Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford). "It's an attack on all Americans. It's an attack on all humans. It's essential we stand strong as one."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Check back for updates on this developing story.