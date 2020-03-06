TODAY'S PAPER
King: Threat of NY terrorist attack remains strong

Rep. Peter King, seen at an event at

Rep. Peter King, seen at an event at Jones Beach Friday, said that nearly two decades after the 9/11 attacks, the threat of terrorism "is still there today."

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
The threat of a terrorist attack in the metropolitan area remains strong, with about two dozen serious plots thwarted over the past 15 years, law enforcement officials were told Friday at an anti-terrorism symposium.

Rep. Peter King, the keynote speaker at the event at a Jones Beach restaurant, said that nearly two decades after the 9/11 attacks, “The threat is still there today. In many ways the threat is worse."

“It is a time like this when our guard in some ways is down that they can attack and turn the world upside down,” King said. “We in New York City and Nassau and Suffolk counties are the No. 1 terrorist target in the world."

The event, sponsored by the New York Police Chiefs Benevolent Association, included two of the world’s top terrorist bombing experts, including one from Israel. The other, Long Beach native Mordecai Dzikansky, was a NYPD detective who worked and trained with Israeli terrorism authorities in Israel.

Officials from more than 50 law enforcement agencies attended the symposium, said organizer Denis Monette.

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

