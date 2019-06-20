Fifty years after the first manned lunar landing, Long Island companies still have their eyes on the stars — from 3D-printed rocket engines to hypersonic flight to devices for a mission to "taste" the atmosphere of a moon of Jupiter.

Long Island no longer is home base to major aerospace contractors that employ tens of thousands of people, but on a smaller scale, the region remains on the cutting edge. A few of the players:

Launcher Inc.: This six-person startup, founded in March 2017, is developing a roughly 60-foot-long rocket powered by a 3D-printed engine. The goal: Deliver a new generation of satellites that can be as small as a loaf of bread into orbit for less than $10 million per launch. With offices at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Launcher tests horizontally mounted rockets once or twice a week in trailers on a leased Calverton runway. "A big decision was whether to relocate to California," said Max Haot, the company's founder, but he called staying in New York a "great differentiator" from the many space startups on the West Coast. Haot plans to begin Launcher's commercial service in 2026. He said he is open to consolidating operations on Long Island, where he is collaborating with other aerospace companies. "I think we're at just the beginning of humans' ability to explore space," he said. "It's like day one."

