The NBA season begins this week, and after a dreadful 2016-17 campaign, the Knicks and the Nets have reasons to believe they will be better. These apps can help you follow the action from the first tipoff to the NBA Finals.

Official New York Knicks

(iOS, Android; free)

On the floor, the Knicks will focus on budding star Kristaps Porzingis, and not surprisingly, he is featured prominently in the app. Exclusive features include pre- and postgame coverage, video highlights and a robust connection to social media with live content from the Knicks’ official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages. There are also some location-specific features that will click in when you are at Madison Square Garden.

Brooklyn Nets

(iOS, Android; free)

The Nets were the worst team in the league last year, so there’s no place to go except up. The app is especially useful if you go to games at Barclays Center: You can upgrade your seats and use the eWallet feature to pay for food and beverages at concession stands. A connection to Twitter lets you catch up with other fans of the team — even those who remember Julius Erving’s Nets days at Nassau Coliseum.

NBA

(iOS, Android; free)

While each of the major sports leagues has its own official app, the NBA has always been known for its cutting-edge features, and the 2017 NBA app is the best yet. Its video features, especially the Top 10 Plays of the Day, are superb. The NBA app also serves as a portal to the NBA League Pass paid subscription service, where you can stream games to any of your devices.

NBA Fit

(iOS, Android; free)

Even if you can’t play like LeBron James, maybe you can look like him. NBA Fit has an array of strength and conditioning exercises and nutritional information from coaches and experts. But you are on the honor system: NBA Fit is not a fitness tracker, so it won’t know if you are actually doing abdominal crunches or crunching potato chips.