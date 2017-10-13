The NBA season begins this week, and after a dreadful 2016-17 campaign, the Knicks and the Nets have reasons to believe they will be better. These apps can help you follow the action from the first tipoff to the NBA Finals.

Official New York Knicks
(iOS, Android; free)

On the floor, the Knicks will focus on budding star Kristaps Porzingis, and not surprisingly, he is featured prominently in the app. Exclusive features include pre- and postgame coverage, video highlights and a robust connection to social media with live content from the Knicks’ official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages. There are also some location-specific features that will click in when you are at Madison Square Garden.

Brooklyn Nets

(iOS, Android; free)

The Nets were the worst team in the league last year, so there’s no place to go except up. The app is especially useful if you go to games at Barclays Center: You can upgrade your seats and use the eWallet feature to pay for food and beverages at concession stands. A connection to Twitter lets you catch up with other fans of the team — even those who remember Julius Erving’s Nets days at Nassau Coliseum.

NBA

(iOS, Android; free)

While each of the major sports leagues has its own official app, the NBA has always been known for its cutting-edge features, and the 2017 NBA app is the best yet. Its video features, especially the Top 10 Plays of the Day, are superb. The NBA app also serves as a portal to the NBA League Pass paid subscription service, where you can stream games to any of your devices.

NBA Fit

(iOS, Android; free)

Even if you can’t play like LeBron James, maybe you can look like him. NBA Fit has an array of strength and conditioning exercises and nutritional information from coaches and experts. But you are on the honor system: NBA Fit is not a fitness tracker, so it won’t know if you are actually doing abdominal crunches or crunching potato chips.

Amazon: Bitter pill for CVS, Walgreens?

Amazon may be preparing to disrupt yet another industry. Bloomberg and CNBC reported that the e-commerce giant is considering selling prescription drugs online. Bloomberg, citing industry analysts, says the move will probably occur in 2019. Amazon’s entry into the pharmacy market would shake up an industry known for its opaque pricing and pose a direct threat to giant drug chains CVS and Walgreens. — PETER KING

Power up

General Electric is working on a way to use artificial intelligence in electricity grids, a technology it expects will save consumers $200 billion. The technology would optimize how electricity flows in and out of storage devices such as batteries. This is expected to significantly increase the efficiency of the grid and save consumers money. GE is filing a number of patents on the technology.

— Bloomberg News

Special delivery

The Postal Service is developing a “long-term strategy” that could lead to its adoption of self-driving vans. The vehicles could be used to drive letter carriers while they sort mail or be dispatched back to the post office to reload the van while the carrier continues the route. The vans could also be dispatched without carriers, allowing for “24/7, on-demand delivery.”