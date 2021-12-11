TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

Man becomes combative in 7-Eleven, hurts officer, Nassau police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Nassau police arrested a Farmingdale man early Saturday after he allegedly became combative and injured a police officer inside a Massapequa 7-Eleven.

Seventh Precinct officers were called to the store at 5570 Merrick Rd. shortly after 2 a.m. where, police said, they were confronted by Damiyr Abdullah Simpson. Simpson had gone behind the counter and was screaming at the store clerk, police said in a statement.

Simpson, 31, allegedly resisted when police tried to arrest him and injured an officer’s knee during the incident, according to police.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment as was Simpson who underwent an evaluation and treatment.

Simpson was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal trespass. Police said he would be arraigned when "medically practical."

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

Barbara Maier, who graduated from Babylon in 2008,
Sexual misconduct investigations cast shadow over Babylon schools
A woman was arrested on DWI charges after,
Cops: Drunken driver crashed into patrol vehicle
Lauren Chizner, regional coordinator for nonprofit Lasagna, Love,
Volunteers serve up homemade lasagnas to LI families in need
U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack, who has presided
Brown: On Long Island, it's about the culture — of corruption
Examples of blacked out paperwork released to Newsday
Nassau, Suffolk police bar access to most disciplinary files, despite repeal of secrecy law 
Runners during the Suffolk track championships on Feb
Suffolk's indoor track season delayed by insurance hurdle
Didn’t find what you were looking for?