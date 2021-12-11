Nassau police arrested a Farmingdale man early Saturday after he allegedly became combative and injured a police officer inside a Massapequa 7-Eleven.

Seventh Precinct officers were called to the store at 5570 Merrick Rd. shortly after 2 a.m. where, police said, they were confronted by Damiyr Abdullah Simpson. Simpson had gone behind the counter and was screaming at the store clerk, police said in a statement.

Simpson, 31, allegedly resisted when police tried to arrest him and injured an officer’s knee during the incident, according to police.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment as was Simpson who underwent an evaluation and treatment.

Simpson was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal trespass. Police said he would be arraigned when "medically practical."