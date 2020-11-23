A Dix Hills group home aide punched an autistic woman in the head last month after she walked away from the facility, Suffolk police said Sunday.

Ashley Wright, 32, of Silverpine Drive in Amityville, was arrested in Huntington Sunday and charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person. She will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Suffolk Police responded to a 911 call on the afternoon Oct. 21 for a report of a woman punching another woman on Baldwin’s Path in Dix Hills.

Authorities later determined that the 34-year-old autistic woman had wandered away from the group home. Second Squad detectives said the victim, who was not identified, was located a short time later by Wright.

Detectives said Wright punched the woman before a supervisor arrived on scene and escorted the victim back to the group home.

The autistic woman did not require medical attention.

The New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs was notified of the incident.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The investigation is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Correction: The group home is in Dix Hills. An earlier version of this story and headline misstated the location.