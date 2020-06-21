Two arrested in Westbury after scuffle with police, cops say

Two people from Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, were arrested in Westbury on Saturday night after being accused of resisting the police and attacking at least one of the arresting officers, according to a news release from the Nassau County Police Department.

Charges against the two, Courtney Stapleford, 28, and Travis Watkins, 29, who live at the same Brooklyn address,, include second-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing government administration, the release said.

The altercation began just before midnight on Saturday when officers went to look into a report that a woman had been yelling and banging on several residences near the intersection of Carle Road and Jericho Turnpike.

In an orange Subaru the officers found a “visibly upset” Stapleford and Watkins with a bruise on his forehead.

During questioning, the release said, “Stapleford became verbally combative with the officer who was interviewing her. She quickly exited the vehicle, pushed the officer back and attempted to strike him. Officers attempted to handcuff defendant Stapleford but she was physically combative and kicked an officer several times before finally being placed under arrest,” the news release said.

That prompted Watkins to get out and shout at the officers. He was arrested when he started “refusing to back away several times,” police said.

“When officers attempted to place him under arrest he physically resisted,” the release said.

The release said that the arresting officer sustained bleeding and pain on the left hand and was treated at a nearby hospital. The release did not say the extent to which either arrestee was injured.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police Officer Daniel Dugan, a Nassau police spokesman, said Sunday that no further information would be released about the case.

Both were arraigned Sunday in Mineola, the release said. Neither could be reached for comment. An attorney listed for Watkins, Scott D. Corrigan of Manhattan, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.