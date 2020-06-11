TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Two men arrested in thefts from drop box in Cedarhurst

By Newsday Staff
Two Queens men were arrested Wednesday for stealing from a Fed Ex drop box on Spruce Street in Cedarhurst, Nassau County police said.

Thomas Mensah, 21, of Beach 87th Street, and Michael Fayemiwo, 22, of Lanett Avenue in Far Rockaway, were arrested about 5 p.m. Wednesday in a car in the parking lot on Rockaway Turnpike in North Lawrence, police said.

Mensah faces charges including eight counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of possession of burglar tools, and grand larceny, police said.

Fayemiwo faces charges including grand larceny and forgery of a vehicle identification number, police said.

Both men were to be arraigned Thursday in Mineola, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if they were represented by counsel.

