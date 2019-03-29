TODAY'S PAPER
Tenant set fire to landlord's security camera, police say

Kamarion King, 24, faces arson charges, police say.

Kamarion King, 24, faces arson charges, police say. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
A landlord-tenant dispute in Inwood ended with the arrest of the tenant Thursday, after he allegedly set fire to an exterior security camera on the house, police said.

Kamarion King, 24, had been arguing with his landlord and used a lighter to set fire to the camera that was attached to the residence at 3:15 p.m., police said. The landlord's son and daughter were at home at the time of the fire, and they notified their father who called the police, according to Nassau County police.

The fire was contained to the camera, and no injuries were reported, police said.

King is charged with second-degree arson and first-degree reckless endangerment , police said. He will be arraigned in First District Court, Hempstead, on Friday.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

