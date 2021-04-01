Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he will back legislation to give the U.S. Justice Department and local law enforcement more tools to combat a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes throughout the pandemic.

Schumer (D-N.Y.) made the announcement Thursday in a news conference outside the Nassau County Legislative Building in Mineola, surrounded by elected officials and members of the Asian American community.

"The fear in the Asian community and the threat of violence and harassment against its members should be a topic of national conversation," Schumer said. " … The Asian American community is quintessentially American. We stand by them. We will continue to stand by them until all this hate is eradicated."

The "COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act" was introduced by Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Rep. Grace Meng (D-Queens) last month.

If passed, the legislation would require U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to designate a department employee to do an expedited review of COVID-19 hate crimes and issue guidance to law enforcement on establishing online reporting of hate crimes in multiple languages.

The proposed act would require the attorney general and secretary of Health and Human Services to work with the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, created in February by the Biden administration, as well as community organizations to issue best practices to "mitigate racially discriminatory language in describing the COVID-19 pandemic."

Some advocates and experts have tied the surge of anti-Asian crimes during the pandemic to the economic downturn and the rhetoric of politicians like former President Donald Trump, who repeatedly called COVID-19 the "China virus."

Vanna Ye, a member of Nassau’s Asian American Advisory Council, said the words of a leader matter.

"I’m very happy that we have a community and elected officials on the federal level stand in solidarity to condemn the hate," said Ye, a Chinese American of Manhasset Hills. "It’s about time. Enough is enough."

Ye said she planned to attend a #StopAsianHate rally in Manhattan’s Koreatown Thursday afternoon despite fear over her safety on public transit. "I’m afraid that the instances that happened will happen to me," she said. "But I think I need to go to stand up [against hate]."

Violent assaults nationwide in recent months have put the Asian American community on high alert.

Video footage have shown Asian elders and subway riders shoved and attacked. In San Francisco, an 84-year-old Thai man died after being slammed to the pavement in January. Closer to home in New York City, the NYPD reported 28 hate crime incidents involving Asians, up from three in 2019. Earlier this week, a 65-year-old Asian woman on her way to church was kicked and stomped in Hell’s Kitchen.

Isma Chaudhry, president of the Islamic Center of Long Island, said her colleague who is visiting his country of origin, The Philippines, is afraid to return home.

"These are trying times for our nation. We are submerged in a quagmire of hatred and discord," she said. "We can’t allow this to go on. Today and every day, we have to stand together to denounce all forms of micro- and macro-aggressions and hate."

Chaudhry and others called on Congress to pass the legislation.

"How much more blood we must shed before our country and our leaders take concrete actions to stop hate crimes and protect the APPI community?" said Gordon Zhang, president of the Long Island Chinese American Association. " … [We] look forward to the bill becoming law. …. Our nation needs this."