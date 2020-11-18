A West Hempstead woman was arrested and charged with assault after police said she kicked a female officer, and kicked and spit on others, at a crash scene late Tuesday night in East Garden City.

Nassau County police said Third Precinct officers responded to the scene on Oak Street around 11:30 p.m. and found a damaged 2002 Mercedes-Benz that had been rendered inoperable after striking a median barrier. During questioning of the driver, identified as Charmaine Grant, 22, police said officers discovered that "neither the license plate or the registration" belonged to the vehicle and said that when Grant was asked to provide documentation proving her ownership "she became verbally aggressive and refused." Police then placed her under arrest.

But, police said, as Grant was being placed into a patrol unit she "began to kick" a female officer in "the abdomen, chest, hip, arm and legs." When other officers tried to intervene and remove Grant from the patrol car she "continued to kick and spit" on those officers — all as, police said, they attempted to place her onto a stretcher for transport by police ambulance to a nearby hospital for "assessment."

The female officer also was taken to a hospital suffering from "chest pain," police said.

Grant was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and with operation of an unlicensed motor vehicle. Police said investigators have not yet determined the ownership of the vehicle. Grant faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Mineola.