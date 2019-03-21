Stars sprinkled like chunky sugar across an inky, dark sky on a cold winter's night in Southold draw eyes up to a startling overhead panorama above the Custer Institute and Observatory.

Far enough from the glare of New York City and with the waters of Peconic Bay helping to minimize light pollution, Custer's dark-sky viewing lets the stars put on a lovely show on clear, cloudless nights.

People come from across the Island to check out the often-stunning vistas: After a Saturday evening astronomy-related lecture or program, volunteers open the observatory roof and offer night-sky views, weather permitting. They also open telescopes in several small outbuildings.

"It allows you to appreciate nature, it's so clear out here," Christina Walsh of Nesconset said at one of the weekly Saturday viewing sessions. "It's great to learn more about it. As a kid, a telescope is one of the gifts you get at Christmas. Back then you didn't have the ability to do as much with it. Today you have apps like SkyView that help you learn to find things in the sky and help you get started."

Custer is but one option for amateur astronomers or those who just want to enjoy the view and learn a bit about what they're seeing. Its dark-sky location makes for great views through its 10-inch Zerochromat refracting telescope, which is in the main observatory dome. Volunteers from the observatory's 200-plus members serve as staff at the weekly viewings and explain what visitors are seeing.

The observatory, which was established in 1927, also participates in the North Fork's Rites of Spring Music Festival, hosting one of the concerts and offering stargazing afterward. (This year’s event, "I Will Not Be Sad," with Grammy-winning flutist Tim Munro playing new and in-progress works composed by Chris Cerrone, who also handles the accompanying electronics, is June 8.) Anne Spooner is in charge of the Custer Music Project and arranges about eight concerts a year to bring more people into the observatory and help raise funds. She estimates the institute has up to 5,000 visitors a year.

An example of the symbiosis among astronomy groups and locations on Long Island, one of Custer’s small domes behind the main observatory houses an Astronomical Society of Long Island telescope that's opened for observing when a member of the club, which is based at the Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium in Centerport, makes the trek out to Custer. Another building includes a telescope hooked to a TV studio camera to let multiple visitors watch the color view on its screen. And yet another small dome houses the Amateur Observers' Society's telescope that a society volunteer staffs during observing evenings.

The ASLI group meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Vanderbilt planetarium, offering educational sessions and outside stargazing nights when the weather cooperates. Starting April 3, on the first Wednesday of each month volunteers will be on hand at 7 p.m., an hour before the meeting begins, to answer questions from beginners and help them with equipment or technical issues.

Ken Spencer, 76, of Sea Cliff, president of the 70-member ASLI, was interested in astronomy as a kid, then got back into it as an adult when his daughter wanted to learn the constellations.

He laughingly calls that summer "the edge of the slippery slope" that's led to eight telescopes in his garage, grinding his own mirror for a telescope and lots of outreach efforts over the years.

He finds looking at the stars deeply relaxing and absorbing, he says, and it prompts his sense of wonder.

"Where did we come from? Astronomy helps answer that," Spencer says.

It's a tossup for him whether he prefers studying Jupiter because of its alternating bands of color or the moon's cratered surface — "it looks like B-52s bombed it, there's one crater after another. Some people would get in a bar fight with you over which one is better."

Spencer remains in awe of the age of the light rays that he's seeing coming from stars that are thought to be 12 billion years old: "You learn that with the constellation Hercules and its M13 [globular] star cluster, the light left there more than 22,000 years ago and we’re just seeing it now. That sense of wonder is a huge part of astronomy for me.

“As you find these things out, they make everything so rich."

That sense of learning also intrigues Elektra O'Neil, 12, of Babylon, a sixth-grader at St. Rose of Lima School in Massapequa. She and her mom, Danielle Perreira, of Babylon, have been attending ASLI meetings for about two years since they decided astronomy was something they could learn about together.

They do a lot of their viewing with binoculars and a mini-telescope, and Elektra says she likes learning about astronomy through the lectures — particularly about exoplanet J1407b, a planet beyond our solar system dubbed a sort of super-Saturn.

"It has rings, but its [ring system is] 200 times larger than Saturn's rings,” Elektra says. “It's pretty far away, almost 500 light years away. It's not a star, and it's not a regular planet. It doesn't have a sun."

Another student, Matthew Kerner, a 10th-grader at Walt Whitman High School, began attending lectures last year on observing nights when he was working on a project researching whether there were similarities in the elemental makeup of stars hosting exoplanets — using a star analyzer and plotting results on a spectral diagram. This year he's doing more computer science-related research, but he's still attending viewing nights and using a telescope built by Spencer.

"The astronomy stuff is a lot more fun," says Kerner, 15, of Huntington Station. "By far the spectroscopy research project was the most interesting thing I've done."

ASLI members help with Vanderbilt planetarium events and raise funds for cameras, eyepieces and video projects. It's a good relationship, says Dave Bush of Kings Park, the planetarium's technical and production coordinator who writes and produces the astronomy programs and is himself an ASLI member.

The planetarium and its 60-foot dome were renovated in 2013. It offers fulldome films, live star talks, laser shows, concerts and special events. Each Friday evening, weather permitting, there also are observing opportunities through its 16-inch Meade Cassegrain-style telescope. Bush said the weather's been favorable, with three out of four Friday nights clear enough to offer viewing.

Among the other Long Island groups that also offer lectures and viewing sessions are the Amateur Observers’ Society of New York and the Montauk Observatory. The latter previously had no permanent location but now has a dome and its telescope on the grounds of The Ross School in East Hampton.

AOS holds monthly lectures on most first Sundays of the month at Hofstra University, and its members run observing sessions at Jones Beach and Sagamore Hill in Oyster Bay. The Montauk Observatory sponsors monthly meetings and lectures at other locations on the South Fork and expects to open its dome for occasional observing sessions this summer. (See sidebar for details.)

Ronnie Greenstein of Manhasset Hills, who also has a house in Riverhead and does some stargazing with her home telescope, visits Custer every few months to learn from its knowledgeable volunteers.

"You get to talk to people who are die-hards, who know everything about it," she said recently while attending one of Custer’s Saturday evening programs. "They go home and research it and then share it with you.

"The whole experience is beautiful. I love the dome. It's so beyond anything I could do myself."