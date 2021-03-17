NYPD beefing patrols in city's Asian communities after Atlanta killings

The NYPD is beefing up patrols in New York City’s Asian communities after eight people, many of them women of Asian descent, were shot to death at Atlanta-area massage parlors late Tuesday.

The department’s Counterterrorism Bureau said in a statement on Twitter that is is monitoring the situation in Atlanta.

"While there is no known nexus to #NYC, we will be deploying assets to our great Asian communities across the city out of an abundance of caution," the statement said.

Suffolk and Nassau police department officials did not immediately return calls for comments about possible security plans on the island

Suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Ga., was arrested in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta, following a manhunt, officials said. Police said the motive wasn’t immediately known, but the ethnicity of many of the victims prompted fears that the killings could be yet another hate crime against Asians and Asian Americans.

Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia said Wednesday morning that the suspect took responsibility for the shootings and claimed that they weren’t racially motivated.

"He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction" and sees the parlors as temptations that "he wanted to eliminate," Baker said in a press conference Wednesday.

But authorities said it’s still too early to make the determination on whether the attacks were hate crimes. Six of the eight victims were Asian and two were white, police said.

Reports of violent assaults against Asians and Asian Americans in New York City and on the West Coast have intensified fears among some Asian Americans on Long Island, who have become so concerned that they have warned senior citizens to avoid public transportation and limit trips outside their homes.

According to authorities, the attacks began Tuesday evening, when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, about 30 miles north of Atlanta. Two people died at the scene, and three were taken to a hospital where two died.

Police responding to a call about a robbery found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta later Tuesday. Officers also found a woman who appeared to be fatally shot across the street at the Aromantherapy Spa.

Authorities in Georgia said that video evidence suggests the attacks were committed by the same man.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the "horrific shootings" and administration officials have been in contact with the mayor's office and the FBI.

Due to the shootings, Atlanta police said they dispatched officers to check nearby similar businesses and increased patrols in the area.