Long Island

Newsday wins awards for editorials on pandemic, political cartooning

This Matt Davies political cartoon was published Oct.

This Matt Davies political cartoon was published Oct. 23, 2020. Credit: Newsday/Matt Davies

By Newsday Staff
Print

Newsday has won two awards from the Society of Professional Journalists for political cartoons and for editorials on the pandemic.

Michael Dobie won for editorial writing in the special category for COVID-19 reporting/writing. Matt Davies won for editorial cartooning for newspapers over 100,000 in circulation.

"Dobie’s editorials provided perspective and support during the crisis. He sought to reassure us that our sacrifices large and small wrought by the virus embodied our values.He sought to reassure us that our sacrifices large and small wrought by the virus were values. He told us not to let our lives now be defined by the obstacle placed before us," said Rita Ciolli, Editor of Newsday's Editorial pages.

"In a year that saw us under siege from a virus, from misinformation and from the failure to reconcile our history on race, Matt Davies used his artistry to make sense of the national political conversation," said Ciolli

The awards are known as the 2020 Sigma Delta Chi Awards for excellence in journalism.

Judges chose the winners from entries in categories covering print, radio, television and online and recognize outstanding work published or broadcast in 2020.

