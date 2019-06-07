Newsday wins 79 Press Club of Long Island awards

Newsday captured 79 awards and was honored by the Press Club of Long Island Thursday night for its investigation into the rise of political power broker Gary Melius.

The awards, honoring articles, photos, social media and multimedia packages were presented at the annual Long Island Media Awards dinner at Watermill Caterers in Smithtown.

Newsday won 28 first-place awards, including top honors for in-depth reporting, breaking news coverage, business, government/politics, environment, education, commentary, science and technology, arts, sports and feature photography. The newspaper also won honors for best website, use of Twitter, interactive presentation and social media campaign.

News 12 Long Island won 31 awards.

The Press Club also inducted three new members into the Long Island Journalism Hall of Fame: J. Conrad Williams Jr., Carol Silva and Pat Milton.

Williams, a photographer with more than three decades of experience, was a member of the Newsday team that won a Pulitzer Prize in 1997 for spot news reporting on the TWA Flight 800 crash, rescue and salvage efforts. He previously worked as a photographer for UPI and Gannett Westchester Rockland Newspapers.

Silva is an Emmy Award-winning News 12 Long Island anchor of the "Mornings with 12" program. Silva, who joined the network in 1987, shortly after the channel's launch, announced Thursday that she would be retiring in December.

Milton worked as a reporter for The Associated Press on Long Island out of its former Mineola office for more than 25 years. She is now a senior producer of the CBS News Investigative Unit and a co-producer of “60 Minutes.”

The PCLI board chose Newsday for the large-market Robert W. Greene Public Service Award for “Pathway to Power.” The seven-part, 30,000-word investigation — told through a 48-page special section and an extensive digital presentation — chronicled how Melius transformed himself from a onetime West Hempstead street tough to the owner of Oheka Castle in Huntington, Long Island’s unofficial political clubhouse.