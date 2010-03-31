Babylon-Islip police report

Reports from county or village police, March 21-27

Babylon

The window of a photography studio on Old Deer Park Avenue was smashed

March 21.

Bay Shore

A Chevy Equinox was stolen from the parking lot at Professional Sunrise Chiropractic & Rehabilitation on Sunrise Highway on March 23.

Police were informed March 24 that license plates were stolen from the offices of Atlantic Chevrolet on Sunrise Highway.

A Brentwood man, 25, was arrested March 21 at the Kohls department store on Sunrise Highway and charged with petty larceny for stealing watches.

Brentwood

A Candlewood Road resident's wallet was reported stolen March 24. The wallet contained credit cards, and unauthorized activity was recorded on the missing cards.

Stone bricks and pavers were discovered stolen March 24 from the side of a house on Floyd Street.

Brightwaters

Items were reported stolen March 21 from a vehicle parked on South Bay Avenue.

Centereach

Rolls of copper and copper piping were reported stolen March 23 at Michalowski Contracting on Howell Avenue. The items were in storage boxes in the rear of building.

Central Islip

A snowblower was discovered stolen March 21 at a location on Karp Drive.

A GPS unit and a radio were stolen from a vehicle at a location on Branch Avenue on March 22.

A Central Islip man, 49, was arrested March 24 and charged with assault for hitting another man at the La Bodega Hispana on Carleton Avenue.

Copiague

A Lindenhurst woman, 18, was arrested March 21 at the Rite Aid pharmacy on Route 27A and charged with petty larceny for stealing mascara.

A burglary was discovered March 21 at an apartment on Wartburg Avenue. Cash and a gold necklace were reported stolen. Entry was gained through a rear bedroom window.

Deer Park

The window of a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe parked at the Tanger outlet was broken March 22. Tools were stolen from the vehicle.

East Islip

A GPS unit was discovered missing from a vehicle parked on Keswick Drive on March 22.

Islip

Graffiti was spray-painted on a 2000 GMC van located at Maher Van Lines on Grant Avenue on March 22.

Islip Terrace

A mailbox was reported missing March 21 from a location on Beaverdam Road.

A purse was stolen from a counter at the Citgo station on Carleton Avenue on

March 21.

A GPS unit and an iPod were stolen from a vehicle on Tellar Drive on March 21.

Lindenhurst

A Suzuki ATV and a Snowbird trailer were reported stolen March 23 from a driveway on New York Avenue.

A 2010 Toyota, parked outside of the Cosita Rica restaurant on Sunrise Highway, was stolen March 22.

North Babylon

A laptop and a ring were stolen from a residence on Cherubina Lane on March 24. Entry was gained through a rear door.

North Lindenhurst

A 1998 International rolloff truck on Albany Avenue was stolen March 23.

West Babylon

An iPod was stolen from a vehicle parked in the Shop Rite supermarket lot on Route 109 on March 23. The vehicle's lock was damaged.

Tools were discovered stolen March 21 from a 2005 Ford parked at Allcity Fire Protection on Sunrise Highway.

A burglary at the East Neck Deli & Superette was discovered March 23. Entry was gained through the HVAC system. Various items were reported stolen.

A purse containing cash, credit cards and a cell phone was discovered missing from a 2006 Toyota parked outside of the Stone Hedge strip club on Sunrise Highway.

Wheatley Heights

A burglar gained entry to a house on Lee Avenue through an unlocked window March 24. Nothing was reported stolen.

Compiled by Virginia Dunleavy and Daria Arnold