Babylon-Islip police report

Reports from county or village police, April 18-24

Baywood

On April 22 at a Park Avenue South home, a laptop, jewelry, cash and prescription medications were reported stolen. Entry was gained through a second-floor window.

Brentwood

A Brentwood woman, 47, was arrested April 18 and charged with petty larceny, stealing makeup from the Pathmark supermarket on Wicks Road.

A man walked into Servitravel on Suffolk Avenue on April 20 waving a knife and demanding money from employees. He took an undetermined amount of money, then fled in a green Toyota. A witness followed him to Nostrand Avenue and flagged down a responding police officer. The suspect, a 32-year-old-Brentwood man, was arrested and charged with six counts of robbery in this and other armed robberies in the Brentwood and Central Islip areas.

A 1998 Honda Civic parked between First Street and Seventh Avenue was stolen April 22.

Centereach

A Selden woman, 35, was arrested April 20 and charged with grand larceny, fourth degree, stealing merchandise from the Walmart at Centereach Mall.

Copiague

Bullet holes were found in a fence at a home on Riviera Drive West on April 22.

Deer Park

Copper piping valued at $1,000 was discovered stolen April 22 from the basement of an abandoned house on Jefferson Avenue.

East Islip

An incident of criminal mischief was discovered April 22 to a vehicle parked on Bayview Avenue.

Lake Grove

A 19-foot scissor lift was stolen April 20 from Petco on New Moriches Road.

A Centereach woman, 23, was charged April 22 at Macy's in the Smith Haven Mall with stealing clothing and bathing suits.

Lake Ronkonkoma

The rear driver-side window of a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer located on Hawkins Avenue was discovered broken April 18.

North Amityville

A Copiague man, 19, was arrested April 18 and charged with possession of graffiti instruments.

North Lindenhurst

A 2003 GMC truck parked on New Horizons Boulevard was stolen April 21.

North Patchogue

A Shih tzu was taken from a house on Mt. Vernon Avenue April 18.

Ronkonkoma

A window was discovered broken April 20 at St. Joseph's Church parish outreach building on Church Street. Currency and a gift card were stolen.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a 1999 Toyota Tacoma parked on South 2nd Street April 22. The undercarriage of the vehicle was damaged.

Sayville

A rock was thrown at a sliding glass door of the house on Lakeland Avenue April 22. A youth was seen running away.

Wheatley Heights

A Wyandanch man, 26, was arrested April 22 at Nichols Road and North 19th Street and charged with burglary, entering a Wilson Street home and stealing a camera, cellphones, watches and laptops.

Wyandanch

An unknown person entered a Lincoln Avenue house through an unlocked window April 18 and took a flat-panel TV.

A Toshiba laptop computer was stolen from a 2007 Ford Taurus parked in an Arlington Avenue driveway April 20.

ELSEWHERE

Dix Hills

Upon returning home April 22, a Foothill Lane resident heard two unknown voices inside the house. Both intruders fled the scene. Money and jewelry were reported stolen. Entry to the house had been gained through a basement window. A Dix Hills man, 49, was later arrested at his Wedgewood Drive residence in Dix Hills and charged with burglary.

Elwood

A 2008 Nissan Pathfinder was stolen April 18 from the Bagel Boss parking lot on Jericho Turnpike and later recovered damaged and with parts missing.

Farmingville

A Coram man, 26, was arrested April 20 and charged with stealing a laptop and wallet from a Waverly Avenue residence.

Huntington

The front door lock at Classy Café on Clinton Avenue was found pried open April 22 and cash stolen from the register.

Kings Park

Two utility trailers at Community Maintenance Inc. on Old Northport Road were discovered broken into April 19. Landscaping equipment was missing.

The side of a 2003 Ford Windstar was damaged while parked in a driveway on Indian Head Road April 21.

Nesconset

An air-conditioning compressor was discovered stolen from an accounting office on Smithtown Boulevard April 20.

Patchogue

A window of a 2010 Toyota Camry in a parking lot on Sunrise Highway was broken April 18. A purse with cash, credit and debit cards was taken.

A 2009 Mercedes Benz was stolen April 20 from an Avalon Circle residence.

Compiled by Virginia Dunleavy, Ann Smukler and Daria Arnold.