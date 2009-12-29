Babylon-Islip police report, Jan. 3

Reports from county or village police, Dec. 20-26

Bayport

The driver of a 2003 Hyundai Sonata pumped gas into the vehicle at a Coastal station on Montauk Highway on Dec. 22 then drove off without paying.

Bay Shore

A cell phone was stolen from a vehicle parked at Chubby's Deli on Pineaire Drive on Dec. 22.

Items were discovered stolen Dec. 24 from a trailer parked in a truck yard on Harrison Avenue.

Bohemia

A wallet containing credit cards was discovered stolen Dec. 22 from an unlocked 2001 Chevy Tahoe on William Street.

An ATM machine at Bank of America on Veterans Memorial Highway was vandalized Dec. 26.

Brentwood

Two men, one armed with a knife, robbed another person of a PlayStation PSP and a cell phone on McKinley Street on Dec. 22.

Centereach

Four tires of a 1993 Geo Prism and a 2008 Toyota Corolla, both parked in a driveway on Simon Court, were punctured and flattened Dec. 22.

Deer Park

Jewelry and an empty safe were stolen from a house on Osceola Avenue on Dec. 22. A burglar gained entry to the residence by removing a rear window screen.

Holbrook

Copper pipe was discovered stolen Dec. 22 from the basement of a house on Coates Avenue. A burglar gained entry by kicking in the front door.

Holtsville

A generator, leaf blower, chop saw and nail gun were discovered stolen Dec. 21 from a shed at a house on Cherry Avenue.

Islandia

A woman told police her pocketbook containing a credit card was stolen at the Pathmark store on Wicks Road on Dec. 23. Unauthorized activity was reported on the credit card at several locations in the area.

Lake Grove

A Smith Haven Mall shopper was approached by two men with a handgun in the mall parking lot Dec. 20. They stole the victim's wallet, cash, cell phone, keys and car.

North Amityville

The theft of four vehicles was discovered at Broadway Motors on Dec. 21. An unknown person entered the building through a window and stole car keys and the vehicles.

Two males, ages 16 and 17, were arrested Dec. 22 and charged with robbery, second degree. They are charged with robbing a person of a cell phone at knifepoint earlier on East Smith Street.

North Babylon

The front glass door at Seasons Kitchen on Long Island Avenue was discovered broken Dec. 21. Money was stolen from the cash register.

Ronkonkoma

Property was stolen from a trailer parked in the truck yard at Quality King Distributors on Comac Street on Dec. 22. The trailer's lock was cut.

Sayville

A West Hempstead man, 48, was arrested Dec. 22 at the Rite Aid pharmacy on Main Street and charged with petty larceny. He is said to have stolen assorted items.

West Islip

An Islip man, 34, was arrested Dec. 25 at Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Sunrise Highway and charged with burglary, third degree and criminal mischief, third degree. The suspect is charged with breaking the front door and stealing a DVR.

Wyandanch

A burglary was discovered Dec. 26 at a residence on Washington Avenue. Copper pipping was reported stolen. Entry was gained by breaking the rear door.

ELSEWHERE

Commack

A burglary was discovered at a house on Inez Lane on Dec. 20. The garage door and an interior door were pried open and assorted jewelry stolen.

Two TVs were stolen from the Target store on Henry Street on Dec. 22.

Dix Hills

A window and light were discovered broken at the Dix Hills Jewish Center on Dec. 20.

Greenlawn

An unknown person entered a house on Clay Pitts Road on Dec. 21 through a bedroom window and stole a TV, laptop computer, assorted jewelry and cash.

Huntington Station

A 2006 Toyota Takoma parked on West Ninth Street was stolen Dec. 23.

Smithtown

An envelope, containing $20 and taped to the bottom of a garbage can, was discovered stolen Dec. 22 from in front of a residence on Rutgers Street.

Compiled by Virginia Dunleavy and Ann Smukler