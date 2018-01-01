TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Officials: Downed power lines cause delays on Babylon LIRR line

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
Long Island Rail Road customers on the Babylon Branch can expect cancellations and delays of up to an hour due to downed PSEG utility wires, according to an advisory from the MTA.

Trains are operating on one of two tracks through Freeport. Delays and cancellations have been reported throughout the day, with at least 30 trains affected by 3 p.m. Monday.

The LIRR said it is also operating limited diesel service between Jamaica and Babylon “while third rail power is deactivated so PSEG personnel can make repairs to downed utility wires.”

“If possible, customers may consider taking alternate branches, such as the Long Beach, Hempstead, Port Jefferson, or Ronkonkoma branches,” the LIRR said on Twitter.

Westbound trains affected include:

  • 2:28 p.m. train from Babylon due at Penn at 3:45 p.m. is delayed at Seaford
  • 3:10 p.m. from Babylon due at Penn at 4:14 p.m. is canceled

Eastbound trains include:

  • 3:15 p.m. from Penn due at Babylon at 4:21 p.m. is canceled
  • With Rachelle Blidner
Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

