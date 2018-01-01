TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 11° Good Morning
Few Clouds 11° Good Morning
Long Island

Officials: Downed power lines cause delays on Babylon LIRR line

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Long Island Rail Road customers on the Babylon Branch can expect cancellations and delays of up to an hour due to downed PSE&G utility wires, according to an advisory from the MTA.

Trains are operating on one of two tracks through Freeport.

Westbound, the 8:28 a.m. train from Babylon due into Penn at 9:44 a.m. was canceled due to PSEG utility wires on the tracks through Freeport. Customers were accommodated on the 8:58 a.m. train from Babylon that is due at Penn at 10:14 a.m., officials said.

The 9:59 a.m. train from Babylon due at Penn at 11:14 a.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 10:28 a.m. train from Babylon due at Penn at 11:45 a.m.

Eastbound, the 8:55 a.m. train from Penn due Babylon at 10:12 a.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 9:25 a.m. train from Penn due into Babylon at 10:43 a.m. making all local stops.

The 9:55 a.m. train from Penn due into Babylon at 11:13 a.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 10:25 a.m. train from Penn due into Babylon at 11:42 a.m.

Headshot

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A Nassau police officer suffered serious injuries in Cops: Nassau police officer hurt in collision
Donald Trump gets ready to play golf at 1600: The Trump train hurtles into 2018. Buckle up.
Scott Guermonprez has since June served as the For new head of VA on LI, telemedicine is key effort
Westbury Village Hall is seen on Jan. 19, Moody's reaffirms village's rating
Nassau County Executive Elect Laura Curran speaks outside Curran to be sworn in as Nassau executive today
Children's music star Laurie Berkner will perform at Three can’t-miss January events for kids on LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE