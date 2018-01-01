Officials: Downed power lines cause delays on Babylon LIRR line
Long Island Rail Road customers on the Babylon Branch can expect cancellations and delays of up to an hour due to downed PSE&G utility wires, according to an advisory from the MTA.
Trains are operating on one of two tracks through Freeport.
Westbound, the 8:28 a.m. train from Babylon due into Penn at 9:44 a.m. was canceled due to PSEG utility wires on the tracks through Freeport. Customers were accommodated on the 8:58 a.m. train from Babylon that is due at Penn at 10:14 a.m., officials said.
The 9:59 a.m. train from Babylon due at Penn at 11:14 a.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 10:28 a.m. train from Babylon due at Penn at 11:45 a.m.
Eastbound, the 8:55 a.m. train from Penn due Babylon at 10:12 a.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 9:25 a.m. train from Penn due into Babylon at 10:43 a.m. making all local stops.
The 9:55 a.m. train from Penn due into Babylon at 11:13 a.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 10:25 a.m. train from Penn due into Babylon at 11:42 a.m.