Long Island Rail Road customers on the Babylon Branch can expect cancellations and delays of up to an hour due to downed PSE&G utility wires, according to an advisory from the MTA.

Trains are operating on one of two tracks through Freeport.

Westbound, the 8:28 a.m. train from Babylon due into Penn at 9:44 a.m. was canceled due to PSEG utility wires on the tracks through Freeport. Customers were accommodated on the 8:58 a.m. train from Babylon that is due at Penn at 10:14 a.m., officials said.

The 9:59 a.m. train from Babylon due at Penn at 11:14 a.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 10:28 a.m. train from Babylon due at Penn at 11:45 a.m.

Eastbound, the 8:55 a.m. train from Penn due Babylon at 10:12 a.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 9:25 a.m. train from Penn due into Babylon at 10:43 a.m. making all local stops.

The 9:55 a.m. train from Penn due into Babylon at 11:13 a.m. has been canceled. Customers can take the 10:25 a.m. train from Penn due into Babylon at 11:42 a.m.

