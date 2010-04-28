Babylon Town agenda
Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy., North Lindenhurst.
PLANNING BOARD
7 p.m. Monday
TOWN BOARD
3:30 p.m. May 12
ZONING BOARD
6 p.m. Thursday
The board will consider:
Deer Park: Howard and Margaret Harsch seek to retain a front porch with insufficient front-yard setback, west side of West 15th Street, north of Westview Ave.
Deer Park: Regina Ray Davis seeks to retain a side awning, rear-grade level deck and shed with insufficient south side yard, building area and distance to rear lot line, west side of West 16th St., south of Lake Ave.
Farmingdale: Peter Hogger seeks to build two one-story additions with insufficient front-yard setback, west side yard with roof overhang encroachment, north side of Clinton Street, east of Maple Street.
North Babylon: John Roccotagliata seeks to build an in-ground pool with insufficient building area, north side of Brookside Ave., west of Deer Park Avenue.
North Babylon: Acacio Reis and Elizabeth Reis seek to retain a second-story rear deck with stairs and a one-car detached garage with insufficient side yard and distance to street line and garage area, south side of Neptune Avenue, west of Laramie Road.
West Babylon: Joseph Sousa seeks to retain an in-ground pool with insufficient distance to rear lot line and street line, southwest corner of Glendale Road and Avenue C.
Wyandanch: Uri Sion seeks
to build a front porch and second-story addition with insufficient front-yard setback with roof overhang and stoop encroachment, east side of North 18th Street, north of Washington Avenue.
PLANNING BOARD
7 p.m. May 20, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.
TWO-FAMILY
REVIEW BOARD
7 p.m. May 27, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.
ZONING BOARD
7 p.m. May 26, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Avenue.
Compiled by Darlene Gein
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.