Babylon Town agenda

BABYLON

Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy., North Lindenhurst.

PLANNING BOARD

7 p.m. Sept. 13

TOWN BOARD

3:30 p.m. Sept. 15

ZONING BOARD

6 p.m. Thursday

The board will consider:

Copiague: William Ramos Jr. seeks to build a front porch and two front dormers with insufficient front-yard setback with roof overhang and stoop encroachment, south side of Hollywood Avenue, east of Emerson Avenue.

Deer Park: Annette LaDolce seeks to build a second-story addition and retain a shed and an above-ground pool with deck with insufficient side yards and building area, south side of Oak Street, west of Jefferson Avenue.

East Farmingdale: New York Veterinary Specialty Center PLLC /Comalgri Holding Corp seeks a special-exception permit for an animal hospital and diminish off-street parking from 101 spaces required to 63, east side of Broadhollow Road, south of Smith Street.

West Babylon: Susan Johnson seeks to retain a front deck with stairs and rear deck with stairs with insufficient distance to street line and distance to west-side lot line, south side of Arnold Avenue, west of James Court.

West Babylon: Donald Lyons seeks to build a second-story addition and front porch with insufficient front-yard setback with roof overhang and stoop encroachment, south side of 12th Street, west of Second Avenue.

Wheatley Heights: Charles Dor seeks to build a front porch and front and side additions with insufficient front-yard setback, rear-yard setback and building area with roof overhang and stoop encroachment, northeast corner of North 20th Street and Nicolls Road.

LINDENHURST

PLANNING BOARD

7 p.m. Sept. 16, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.

LINDENHURST

TWO-FAMILY

REVIEW BOARD

7 p.m. Sept. 23, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.

LINDENHURST

ZONING BOARD

7 p.m. Sept. 22, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Avenue.

