Babylon Town agenda
Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy., North Lindenhurst.
PLANNING BOARD
7 p.m. Sept. 13
TOWN BOARD
3:30 p.m. Sept. 15
ZONING BOARD
6 p.m. Thursday
The board will consider:
Copiague: William Ramos Jr. seeks to build a front porch and two front dormers with insufficient front-yard setback with roof overhang and stoop encroachment, south side of Hollywood Avenue, east of Emerson Avenue.
Deer Park: Annette LaDolce seeks to build a second-story addition and retain a shed and an above-ground pool with deck with insufficient side yards and building area, south side of Oak Street, west of Jefferson Avenue.
East Farmingdale: New York Veterinary Specialty Center PLLC /Comalgri Holding Corp seeks a special-exception permit for an animal hospital and diminish off-street parking from 101 spaces required to 63, east side of Broadhollow Road, south of Smith Street.
West Babylon: Susan Johnson seeks to retain a front deck with stairs and rear deck with stairs with insufficient distance to street line and distance to west-side lot line, south side of Arnold Avenue, west of James Court.
West Babylon: Donald Lyons seeks to build a second-story addition and front porch with insufficient front-yard setback with roof overhang and stoop encroachment, south side of 12th Street, west of Second Avenue.
Wheatley Heights: Charles Dor seeks to build a front porch and front and side additions with insufficient front-yard setback, rear-yard setback and building area with roof overhang and stoop encroachment, northeast corner of North 20th Street and Nicolls Road.
PLANNING BOARD
7 p.m. Sept. 16, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.
LINDENHURST
TWO-FAMILY
REVIEW BOARD
7 p.m. Sept. 23, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.
LINDENHURST
ZONING BOARD
7 p.m. Sept. 22, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Avenue.
Compiled by Darlene Gein
Comments
