Babylon Town agenda, April 4
Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy., North Lindenhurst.
PLANNING BOARD
7 p.m. April 12
TOWN BOARD
3:30 p.m. April 14
ZONING BOARD
6 p.m. Thursday
The board will consider:
Amityville: Marcelo Batista seeks to build a front addition and front porch with insufficient front-yard setback and north side yard with roof overhang and stoop
encroachment, west side of Overland Avenue, north of Dixon Avenue.
Babylon: Tara Foran seeks to build a rear addition and retain a front porch with insufficient front-yard setback and rear-yard setback with roof overhang and stoop encroachment, west side of Portal Court, north of Foster Boulevard South.
Copiague: Bogdan Rzepoluch seeks to build a one-family dwelling with internal garage with insufficient width at front street line, lot area and front-yard setback with roof-overhang
encroachment, north side of Cesena Street, east of Meucci Avenue.
West Babylon: Deborah Scimeca seeks to retain a front deck with stairs, rear deck with stairs and a shed with insufficient building
area with stoop encroachment
and distance to street line and west side lot line, south side of Nims Avenue, east of Burgess Avenue.
West Babylon: Powerhouse Motorcycles, Inc. (tenant)/Orange Partners, LLC (property owner) seeks a special-exception permit to conduct a public garage as a motorcycle repair shop in connection with a portion of an existing building (previously approved for one year with condition), east side of Jersey Street, south of Patton Avenue.
PLANNING BOARD
7 p.m. April 15, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.
TWO-FAMILY
REVIEW BOARD
7 p.m. April 22, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.
ZONING BOARD
7 p.m. April 28, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Avenue.
