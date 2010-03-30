TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
70° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Babylon Town agenda, April 4

Print

BABYLON

Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy., North Lindenhurst.

PLANNING BOARD

7 p.m. April 12

TOWN BOARD

3:30 p.m. April 14

ZONING BOARD

6 p.m. Thursday

The board will consider:

Amityville: Marcelo Batista seeks to build a front addition and front porch with insufficient front-yard setback and north side yard with roof overhang and stoop

encroachment, west side of Overland Avenue, north of Dixon Avenue.

Babylon: Tara Foran seeks to build a rear addition and retain a front porch with insufficient front-yard setback and rear-yard setback with roof overhang and stoop encroachment, west side of Portal Court, north of Foster Boulevard South.

Copiague: Bogdan Rzepoluch seeks to build a one-family dwelling with internal garage with insufficient width at front street line, lot area and front-yard setback with roof-overhang

encroachment, north side of Cesena Street, east of Meucci Avenue.

West Babylon: Deborah Scimeca seeks to retain a front deck with stairs, rear deck with stairs and a shed with insufficient building

area with stoop encroachment

and distance to street line and west side lot line, south side of Nims Avenue, east of Burgess Avenue.

West Babylon: Powerhouse Motorcycles, Inc. (tenant)/Orange Partners, LLC (property owner) seeks a special-exception permit to conduct a public garage as a motorcycle repair shop in connection with a portion of an existing building (previously approved for one year with condition), east side of Jersey Street, south of Patton Avenue.

LINDENHURST

PLANNING BOARD

7 p.m. April 15, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.

TWO-FAMILY

REVIEW BOARD

7 p.m. April 22, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Ave.

ZONING BOARD

7 p.m. April 28, municipal building, 430 S. Wellwood Avenue.

Compiled by Darlene Gein

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Police and others gather outside the Laurelton home NYPD: Officer dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Brian Toale shows a photo of himself at First wave of lawsuits filed on old sex abuse claims
Authorities respond after an LIRR train struck a LIRR train hits vehicle west of Ronkonkoma
A board displays the closing numbers Wednesday at 1600: Stop helping us, some industries tell Trump
A cache of weapons and armor seized by Cops: LI surgeon had cache of weapons, armor
Luke Islam of Garden City South, an "America's LIer, 12, gets standing ovation on live 'AGT'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search