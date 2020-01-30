A Bellport man with a history of driving drunk _ and already on probation for a previous DWI conviction _ had nearly triple the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he smashed his car into another vehicle while fleeing from police at speeds of 135 miles per hour, killing a Westhampton Beach man, Suffolk prosecutors said.

Jordan Randolph, 40, whose case has gained notoriety because of the debate over the state's new bail reform laws, was arraigned Thursday in District Court in Central Islip on a 24-count indictment stemming from the Jan. 12 crash on the William Floyd Parkway in Shirley that killed 27-year-old Jonathan Armand Flores-Maldonado.

Randolph, who was remanded without bail Thursday, was charged with seven counts of aggravated vehicular homicide; second-degree manslaughter; two counts of second-degree vehicular manslaughter; second-degree-assault; three counts of DWI; first-degree unlawful fleeing from a police officer; six counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; resisting arrest; circumventing an ignition interlock device and reckless driving.

If convicted of the top count, prosecutors said he could face 25 years to life in prison.

Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Jacob DeLauter said a police officer noticed Randolph driving the wrong way on the northbound parkway at around 4 a.m.

Randolph, he said, made an illegal U-turn, fleeing from police at a high rate of speed and crashing into the rear of a 2015 Ford Escape. A black box recovered from the scene showed the impact occured as Randolph was driving 130 miles per hour, DeLauter said.

The violent impact caused "horrific" damage to Flores-Maldonado's vehicle, which ended up on its roof and required the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver.

Flores-Maldonado, a Buffalo State College graduate, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Randolph fled from the scene shortly after the crash and was eventually detained by multiple police officers, DeLauter said.

While Flores-Maldonado was trapped in his car "taking his last breaths," DeLauter said Randolph was hurling expletives and making threats at responding officers and EMTs, arguing that he would soon be released from custody because of the state's new law that eliminates bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.

Randolph's blood alcohol content was 0.23% at the time of the crash, according to toxicology results on blood recovered from Randolph at a hospital. The legal limit is 0.08%.

"I am here to get justice for my son," said Lillian Flores, the victim's mother after the arraignment. "This should have happened before in the court; before my son became a body count. And I am here to advocate for my son and for any other victims that are subject to the injustices of these new laws."

Randolph’s attorney, Bryan Cameron of Sayville, said his "client is presumed innocent and these are all allegations at this point."

Randolph has three previous DWI convictions since 2011 — he was on probation in Nassau County for the most recent charge at the time of the crash — along with past convictions for attempted robbery, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault and multiple convictions for failing to appear in court.