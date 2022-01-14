A four-time bank robber was arrested outside the fifth bank he tried and failed to rob after a Chase Bank teller in Deer Park "declined" to fulfill his demand for cash on Thursday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

Both Dominic Scotto, 31, of Mastic, and his driver, Adam Postiglione, 32, of West Islip, were arrested around 4:50 p.m. in front of the bank, according to police. Both were charged with attempted robbery.

Scotto also was charged with robbery and violating the terms of his parole, police said in a statement. Arraignment for the pair has not been set.

The four other banks robbed are: