TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

Two LI men charged in failed bank robbery in Deer Park, police say

Two men were arrested after an attempted robbery

Two men were arrested after an attempted robbery of a Chase bank at 615 Grand Blvd. in Deer Park, police said. The bank is shown is 2018. Credit: Google

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A four-time bank robber was arrested outside the fifth bank he tried and failed to rob after a Chase Bank teller in Deer Park "declined" to fulfill his demand for cash on Thursday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

Both Dominic Scotto, 31, of Mastic, and his driver, Adam Postiglione, 32, of West Islip, were arrested around 4:50 p.m. in front of the bank, according to police. Both were charged with attempted robbery.

Scotto also was charged with robbery and violating the terms of his parole, police said in a statement. Arraignment for the pair has not been set.

The four other banks robbed are:

  • Chase, located at 39 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Commack, on Dec. 21

  • Capital One, located at 2050 Jericho Tpke., Commack, on Dec. 29

  • HSBC, 5880 Jericho Tpke., Commack, on De. 29

  • Citibank, 710 Larkfield Rd., East Northport, on Jan. 3

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito are shown in
Report: Utah cops made mistakes in Petito case
A state-run COVID-19 testing site opened at Farmingdale
Omicron surge shows signs of peaking on LI, but test result delays linger
Eddie and Aida Pagan, of Mineola, speak with
Long Islanders step up to help survivors of Bronx fire
People stop by to place towers and gaze
Communal funeral for Bronx fire victims planned
Meghan Pues, 29, of Long Beach, takes advantage
Forecast: Temperatures to plummet again
Delta planes sit on the tarmac at John
Three LI women assaulted Delta security officer at JFK airport, prosecutors say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?