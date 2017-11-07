This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 45° Good Evening
Overcast 45° Good Evening
Long Island

Man holds up Mastic HSBC bank, Suffolk police say

Suffolk police investigate a bank robbery in Mastin

Suffolk police investigate a bank robbery in Mastin on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. They said the suspect was last seen heading east on Montauk Highway. Photo Credit: Dennis Berger

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A man held up a bank in Mastic Tuesday and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash, Suffolk police said in asking for the public’s help finding him.

The suspect handed a note demanding cash to a teller at the HSBC bank on Montauk Highway about 1:20 p.m. and received cash from the drawer, police said. The suspect was last seen heading east on Montauk Highway, police said.

The robber appeared to be in his 20s, with dark hair, a medium build and average height, police said. He wore a red hooded sweatshirt with a GAP logo in front, ripped bluejeans and blue sneakers, police said.

Detectives in the major case unit ask anyone with information to call them at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which Harvey Weinstein booted from television academy
An LIRR train is shown in this undated LIRR service suspended on 3 lines by cars on tracks
Barbara Luba helps her sixth-grade social studies students Education chief upholds Berner school change
Chrissy Carpluk and Kirk Ingebretsen of Bay Shore Man tracks down owner of lost phone
Jack Martins, the Republican candidate for Nassau County Martins, Curran cast votes in LI's election
Frank D'Angelo, 62, of Lindenhurst was arrested Monday, Man illegally sold drugs, police say
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE