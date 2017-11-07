A man held up a bank in Mastic Tuesday and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash, Suffolk police said in asking for the public’s help finding him.

The suspect handed a note demanding cash to a teller at the HSBC bank on Montauk Highway about 1:20 p.m. and received cash from the drawer, police said. The suspect was last seen heading east on Montauk Highway, police said.

The robber appeared to be in his 20s, with dark hair, a medium build and average height, police said. He wore a red hooded sweatshirt with a GAP logo in front, ripped bluejeans and blue sneakers, police said.

Detectives in the major case unit ask anyone with information to call them at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.