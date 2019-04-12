TODAY'S PAPER
Two men plead guilty in armored car theft, officials say

Police at the scene after the robbery of

Police at the scene after the robbery of an armored truck in Valley Stream on Nov. 2, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com
Two members of a Queens motorcycle club pleaded guilty Friday in connection with the theft of $510,000 from an armored car that was left unlocked outside a Valley Stream bank, according to officials.

Both Alexis Laguerra, 30, of Brooklyn, and Raymond Soto Sr., 48, of Richmond Hill, Queens, pleaded guilty to a single count of bank larceny in federal district court in Central Islip.

Soto’s son, Raymond Soto Jr., 30, also of Richmond Hill, and a member of the same motorcycle club, had pleaded guilty previously to bank larceny in the case of what officials called an inside job in the theft near the HSBC branch on Sunrise Highway in Valley Stream. The three were not charged with bank robbery because no force was involved.

The three were longtime acquaintances and members of the Unknown Bikers motorcycle club, according to officials.

Laguerra was the driver of the armored car, who left it unlocked and who notified the Sotos by cell when he and a messenger went into the bank to refill ATMs, officials said.

Soto Jr. then stole three bags from the armored car containing the cash and was driven away from the scene by his father, officials said.

Bob Kessler covers federal law, including law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, DEA, IRS and ATF, as well as the federal courts.

